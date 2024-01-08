Check out the must-see new Samsung transparent MICRO LED glass displays in action

You have the check out these new Samsung transparent MICRO LED glass displays. The Consumer Electronics Show gives us a look at what tech is actually hitting the market in the year to come as well as a glimpse into the future, and the new transparent glass displays from Samsung certainly fit the bill. Delivering something that looks like it comes straight from the set (or CGI workstation) of futuristic sci-fi and cyberpunk films, the world’s first transparent MICRO LED glass displays from Samsung are easily one of the must-see items from the show floor at CES 2024. Head below to see them in action.

Samsung transparent MICRO LED glass displays

Samsung said it has devoted “six years of tireless research and development” on the futuristic design of its new modular MICRO LED glass displays.

Transparent LEDs are poised to redefine viewing experiences, making the line between content and reality virtually indistinguishable. Leveraging this groundbreaking technology, Samsung Electronics has upleveled its leading MICRO LED display to expand how users enjoy visual content.

Samsung has three of its new transparent MICRO LED glass screens on display at CES 2024 – a pair of them with a sort of tinted smokey glass and one as see-through as your typical pane of glass. All three feature a completely bezel-free design, and we aren’t just talking about a tiny little micro bezel, but rather a truly floating glass display here.

The sort of floating glass panels measure out at about a centimeter thick, according to reports, with particularly sharp and hi-fi visuals. They apparently can deliver even better imagery than transparent OLED pixels – they function better in ambient lighting conditions by comparison.

As of right now, Samsung has only delivered a single video to see them in action, but it will more than likely give you a good idea of what the tech is all about:

Samsung Electronics unveiled its Transparent MICRO LED display on January 7 (local time) — ahead of the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2024, the world’s largest consumer electronics and information technology exhibition held in Las Vegas.

As we alluded to above, the Samsung transparent MICRO LED glass displays are certainly still in the prototype phase with no particularly clear path to market at this point. Nonetheless, it is a very interesting and impressive display of tech, which is what CES is, in some ways, all about.

Head over to our CES 2024 hub for a closer look at more of the most exciting reveals.

