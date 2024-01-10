Score a 70-inch LG 4K smart TV with AirPlay 2 down at $498 shipped today (Reg. $648+)

Walmart is now offering the 70-inch LG Class 4K UHD Smart TV (70UQ7070ZUD) for $498 shipped. This might not be the latest and greatest from the brand, and certainly nothing like the new transparent OLED on display at CES 2024, but you’re also looking at one of the most affordable 70-inch LG TVs we have spotted in quite some time. These days, it typically sells for closer to $648 at Walmart and is now at the lowest price we can find. AI-powered picture and sound from the α5 Gen5 AI Processor run the 2,160p 4K panel alongside direct access to all of your favorite streaming services. This model also features HDR10 Pro visuals with ALLM and HGiG for enhanced gaming, AirPlay 2, Bluetooth, HDMI eARC connectivity, and more. Head below for additional details.

Today’s lead deal on the LG display comes in at well under the price of Amazon’s 65-inch Omni display that currently fetches $700 – it’s only slightly more than the 55-inch model for that matter. One of the only relatively newer smart TVs we can find at a price lower is this Insignia 70-inch Class F30 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV that’s selling for $450 on sale at Amazon right now.

Check out the world’s first wireless transparent OLED TV alongside the rest of the new LG 2024 OLED TV lineup. And then dive into our coverage of the massive new 115-inch mini-LED model from TCL as well as Samsung’s new Neo QLED TVs and the deals we spotted on its 2023 model The Frame displays this morning.

LG Class 4K UHD Smart TV features:

Dive into a world of free content and personalized recommendations for everyone you share the remote with. Enhance your picture and sound with AI from the α5 Gen5 AI Processor 4K that is engineered to amaze by transforming your regular content into 4K for sharper definition and detail, even on our biggest screens*. Take binge-watching further by customizing your viewing experience with separate accounts and personalized recommendations for every member of your family with webOS 22. And enjoy binge-worthy streaming with built-in access to Netflix, the Apple TV app, Disney+, HBO Max and to over 300+ free LG Channels*** with everything from comedy to movies to sports.

