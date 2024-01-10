Samsung’s 2023 Frame TVs undercut Black Friday pricing starting at $728 (Save $270+)

Reg. $998+ From $728
Samsung revealed its new 2024 Frame TVs this week at CES, but there frankly isn’t anything all too new about the experience. Woot is thankfully following up that reveal with some deep discounts on last year’s models, which now start at $727.99 for the 43-inch version. Shipping is free for Prime members, with a $6 delivery fee applying otherwise. This 43-inch Samsung Frame TV normally sells for $998, and is beating our previous mention from Black Friday by an extra $70. It’s a new all-time low and the first discount since Thanksgiving Week. You can get a closer look in our launch coverage.

Taking a distinct design approach from other TVs on the market, Samsung’s Frame TV arrives with a sleek design that trades in your usual black plastic bezels for a more streamlined appearance that is designed to look more like a picture frame than a home theater upgrade. Fittingly for its name, that allows you to hang the 32-inch 4K HDR QLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate up on the wall, while also taking advantage of the digital picture frame tech that shows off both personal photos and gallery-quality artwork. 

All of that gives you a home theater upgrade that still looks the part, but also blends into your home decor when not in use. Other notable features include AirPlay 2 support, four HDMI ports, and onboard smart streaming tech. New this time around though is new interface that on top of visually overhauling the UI, also implements a new Samsung Art Store 2.0 with even more variety. There are up to 85-inch TVs included in today’s sale, all of which are at the best prices yet.

But Samsung did just reveal the new 2024 edition of its Frame TVs. If you were hoping for some major upgrades over last year’s model, you’ll unfortunately be disappointed to hear that the only update worth writing home about is the new energy efficiency features. The TVs can use their variable refresh rate panels in order to save power while in Art Mode, since showing off gallery-quality art is effectively just showing a static image.

Samsung 2023 The Frame TV features:

Artwork, shows, movies and memories—display what you love on The Frame, the picture frame-like TV. See everything on the QLED FHD TV at 100% Color Volume with Quantum Dot that saturates your screen with a billion colors. Switch on Art Mode and transform your TV into your own personal art exhibit. 

