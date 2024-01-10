Today’s best iOS app deals: Rain City, One Way The Elevator, ISOLAND 3, and more

Your mid-week collection of the best iOS game and app deals is ready and waiting down below the fold. Joining today’s App Store offers, we also have deals on Apple’s FineWoven iPhone 15 cases and this 12.9-inch M1 iPad Pro alongside everything else in our dedicated hub right here. As for the apps, highlights include One Way: The Elevator, Rain City, ISOLAND 3 Dust of the Universe, ISOLAND: The Amusement Park, and more. Head below for a complete look at today’s best iOS game and app deals. 

Today’s best iOS apps and games on sale:

iOS Universal: Classic Art Stickers: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Fiete World: Games for kids 4+: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: GeoFS – Flight Simulator: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: One Way: The Elevator: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Rain City: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: ISOLAND 3 Dust of the Universe: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: ISOLAND: The Amusement Park: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: My Geography: $2 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: GPX-Viewer: $1 (Reg. $2)

More iOS app deals still live:

iOS Universal: Clear Lists: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Maglev Metro: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Concordia: Digital Edition: $6 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Steam: Rails to Riches: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Eight-Minute Empire: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Istanbul: Digital Edition: $4 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Unmatched: Digital Edition: $6 (Reg. $8)

iOS Universal: Charterstone: Digital Edition: $5 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Laserhouse: Crypto Laser Eyes: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: ISS Real-Time Tracker 3D: $1 (Reg. $4)

Rain City features:

Rain City: a city where rain always pours. This puzzle game features warm, picture book-like graphics and a story with lifelike animals. The game begins with the main character, a cat, who embarks to Rain City to find his sister. The story is both bizarre and exciting making players get lost in a mushroom field, search for a secret passage, and run experiments in a laboratory. The reason rain continues in Rain City is uncovered when players find his missing sister…

