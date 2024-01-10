Save $400 on Apple’s prev-gen 12.9-inch M1 iPad Pro as this cellular model hits $899

Rikka Altland
AppleBest iPad DealsExpercom
Save now $899
Apple 12.9-inch M1 iPad Pro

Trusted Apple authorized retailer Expercom is currently offering a rare chance to save on Apple’s previous-generation 12.9-inch iPad Pro. The M1 device still offers plenty of power and the same form-factor as its newer counterpart, and now you can save on the 128GB Wi-Fi + Cellular model at $899 shipped. This is down from its original $1,299 price tag and marking a new all-time low. It’s the first discount we’ve tracked from a trusted retailer in months on the M1 iPad Pro lineup, with today’s offer beating our previous mention from back in October by an extra $11 – while also throwing in the extra perk of cellular connectivity. Head below for more.

Even now that the newer M2 model has been around and kicking it as the latest debut from the lineup, the previous-generation iPad Pro still provides a compelling iPadOS experience. Everything comes centered around a Liquid Retina XDR display with 1,600 nits of peak brightness and ProMotion 120Hz refresh rate. That’s of course alongside an M1 chip to power the experience and its Thunderbolt connectivity, Wi-Fi 6, Apple Pencil support, and Face ID. So if the differences between the new M2 and older M1 models aren’t all that important, today’s discount is a notable way to bring home a flagship tablet for far less. Dive into our hands-on review to see just how the whole package stacks up.

Today’s discount is all the more notable considering that we really haven’t been tracking any discounts on the newer M2 series. iPad Pro sales have just been in short supply over the past few months, and so anyone who wants to score one of the more recent tablets without paying full retail will have better luck with the M1 model – especially at $400 off.

A perfect companion for both M2 and M1 iPad Pros alike, using your savings to pick up the second-generation Apple Pencil is a no brainer. Ideal for making the most out of either screen and its drawing, writing, and precision input potential, this is an essential add-on whether it’s for creating digital art or just making the most of the touchscreen form-factor’s massive canvas at $115.

Apple 12.9-inch M1 iPad Pro features:

iPad Pro features the powerful Apple M1 chip for next-level performance and all-day battery life.³ An immersive 12.9-inch Liquid Retina XDR display for viewing and editing HDR photos and videos.¹ And a front camera with Center Stage keeps you in frame automatically during video calls. iPad Pro has pro cameras and a LiDAR Scanner for stunning photos, videos, and immersive AR. Thunderbolt for connecting to high-performance accessories.

