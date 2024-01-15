Nomad’s premium 3-in-1 Base One Max 15W MagSafe pad sees 30% discount down to $105

Nomad is clearing out one of its most capable iPhone chargers today to start off the week. The Nomad Base One Max can top off your entire Apple kit at once with a 15W MagSafe pad, and it now drops down to $105. This is down from the usual $150 price tag for the first time since we saw it on sale in a Black Friday sitewide event, and matches that previous discount too. With all of the Qi2 reveals last week for CES, the company looks to be clearing out inventory – offering a far more premium release with 15W MagSafe at around the same cost as gear based around the newer standard. You can get a better idea of what to expect in our hands-on review.

The Base One Max is one of Nomad’s latest multi-device chargers, which takes on a more premium build than some of its most popular leather-covered offerings from the past. Base One Max pairs a solid metal build with unique glass design that will fit right in with the rest of your Apple setup and provide a perfect spot for your new iPhone 15 or even older iPhone 12, 13, and 14 series handsets. On top of the 15W MagSafe charging tech, there’s also an integrated Apple Watch charger to complete the desk- or nightstand-friendly package.

Last week also saw a collection of all-new releases debut for CES 2024, too. The whole Qi2 standard is finally making it big with a series of debuts adopting the new technology, which yields 15W magnetic charging for iPhone 15 alongside some more affordable price tags than the gear that officially adopts the full MagSafe spec. We break down all of our favorites over in our coverage from the Las Vegas showcase.

Nomad Base One Max features:

Base One Max delivers official MFi MagSafe charging at up to 15W with a weighted metal body and an elevated glass panel designed to complement any space. The integrated Apple Watch charger features a protective soft touch charging base. This allows you to use Nightstand Mode on your watch to quickly tell the time at your bedside or desk while also using the integrated MagSafe charger to power up your AirPods or iPhone.

