Sony’s 120Hz 85-inch X80K 4K Smart Google TV with AirPlay 2 back to $1,298 low (Reg. $1,600+)

Amazon is now offering a solid deal on the Sony 85-inch 4K Ultra HD X80K Smart Google TV at $1,298 shipped. This model originally launched at $2,300 and more recently carries a $1,600 regular price tag at places like Best Buy. Today’s deal is matching the Amazon all-time low at $100 under our mention from October for the lowest price we can find – it also quite a notable price for an 85-inch TV from one of the big three brands. It features VRR support, a 120Hz panel, and HDMI 2.1 input alongside Google Assistant voice commands and “exclusive features for the PlayStation to improve gaming picture quality.” On top of that, it delivers HDR 10, Hybrid Log-Gamma (HLG), Dolby Vision, and Apple AirPlay 2 streaming to your home theater. Head below for some even more affordable deals on the smaller models.

More Sony X80K Google Smart TV deals:

Sony 65-inch 4K X80K Smart Google TV features:

The 4K HDR Processor X1 delivers a picture that is smooth and clear, full of rich colors and detailed contrast. Reproduces over a billion accurate colors resulting in picture quality that is natural and precise, and closer than ever to real life, enhanced by TRILUMINOS Pro. Google TV with Google Assistant organizes your favorite content all in one place. Stream from Prime Video, Netflix, Disney+, Apple TV, HBO Max, Peacock and many more. Experience immersive and engaging cinematic content as the creator intended with support for Dolby Vision & Atmos.

