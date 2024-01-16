Chaco’s Cozy Sale: Get up to 45% off cozy-style shoes, slippers, clogs, more from $25

Laura Rosenberg -
FashionChaco
From $25

Chaco’s Cozy Sale is perfect for the cold snap much of the country currently finds itself in. For a limited time, you can grab an additional 25% off already-discounted footwear, meaning you’re saving up to 45% off cozy-styled shoes, boots, slippers, and more – use code STAYWARM at checkout. The standout item in Chaco’s Cozy Sale is the Men’s Revel Chelsea for $41. Made with felted polyester, soft fleece lining, and no-slip traction, these boots are a classic complement to any winter fit, and they are currently marked down from $90. Free standard shipping. Head below for more details on Chaco’s Cozy Sale.

The Women’s Paonia Chelsea Fluffs, now available for $75, are an everyday essential in an all-weather-ready Chelsea silhouette – the Paonia Chelsea Fluffs feature a waterproof leather upper and a Sherpa-like textile lining. The Men’s Lace Field Waterproof boots for $96 are also an all-weather-boot made of premium leather and built with heritage styling; built with full grain leathers and a canvas lining for comfort, these boots can accompany you on any terrain. The Women’s Revels are your favorite house shoe, but with an upgrade – a slip-on shoe with fleece lining, the Revels are designed to help you relax and recover. Grab your pair here for $37.50.

More items we love from Chaco’s Cozy Sale

Women:

Men:

More on Men’s Revel Chelsea Boots:

The Revel Chelsea is a little bit casual, a little bit campfire, and everything you’re looking for in a shoe designed to help you relax, recover, and repeat as necessary. A slip-on boot at the intersection of cozy and comfortable. The Revel Chelsea takes Chaco’s APMA-certified comfort and LUVSEAT™ arch-support and marries it with warm fleece-lined felted uppers to create the perfect, everyday cozy boot. Featuring a GORE reinforced elastic and crepe outsole. Totally vegan.

