Today’s best iOS app deals: Street Fighter IV, Anchor Pointer Compass GPS, and more

Your mid-week collection of the best iOS game and app deals is now ready and waiting down below the fold. Joining today’s App Store offers, we are also tracking deals on iPhone 14 handsets, Apple Watch Series 9 models, and Apple’s FineWoven MagSafe wallet, but for now we are focusing in on the software. Highlight deals include titles like Street Fighter IV, Anchor Pointer Compass GPS, WEATHER NOW, Old Monterrey, and more. Hit the jump or a complete look at today’s best.

Today’s best iOS apps and games on sale:

iOS Universal: iCollect Vinyl Figures: Funko: FREE (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: My City : Mansion: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Anchor Pointer Compass GPS: FREE (Reg. $8)

iOS Universal: Magic Photo Eraser: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: WEATHER NOW ° – Local Forecast: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Old Monterrey: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Street Fighter IV CE: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Dungeon of the Endless: Apogee: $2 (Reg. $8)

iOS Universal: Epic: Simple Retention Tracker: $3 (Reg. $4)

More iOS app deals still live:

iOS Universal: Corgi Dreamland: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Memorize Pi Digits – 3.14π: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Cartoon Craft: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Clear Lists: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: 60 Parsecs!: $2 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Boxville: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: The Secret Elevator Remastered: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Cultist Simulator: $2 (Reg. $7)

Street Fighter IV CE features:

Take control of 31 world warriors and test your mettle against players from around the world. Street Fighter IV: Champion Edition perfects the winning gameplay formula by offering higher resolution graphics, three new characters (Rose, Juri and Elena) wide screen support for newer iOS devices and a host of updates and refinements. Long time Street Fighter fans can jump into the action and have an instant familiarity with the controls. For more casual players Street Fighter IV features numerous settings and tutorials that put you on the path to victory.

