Save $236 on stainless steel Apple Watch Series 9 models from $463 at Amazon

Rikka Altland -
AmazonApple
Reg. $699 $463
a close up of a watch

Amazon is now offering one of the first chances to save on a stainless steel Apple Watch Series 9. The more premium 41mm GPS + Cellular wearable now sells for $462.83 shipped. This is down from its usual $699 price tag and marking a new all-time low at $236 off. It’s the first markdown since back in the beginning of November, and is still one of the first discounts of any kind since launching last fall. If one of Apple’s standard aluminum cases isn’t going to cut it, then you can at least step up to the more elegant stainless steel model without paying anywhere close to full price. Go check out our coverage from 9to5Mac on what’s new this time around, and then head below for more.

Now centered around the new S9 chip, Apple Watch Series 9 arrives with much of the same build as previous models – just with some enhancements. It’ll still provide the same fitness tracking experience as before, but now packs a 3,000-nit screen that can turn all the way down to 1-nit. There’s newfound pinch detection for one-handed interactions with your wearable that just rolled out at the end of last year, as well as a build that is the first carbon neutral release from Apple. 

If none of the bands included with today’s Apple Watch discounts are quite the style you’re looking for, you can also just shop all of our favorite band recommendations. Breaking down the best options out there for any style or budget, there’s an assortment of curated leather bands, metal link straps, fitness-ready solutions, and other accessories for Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2.

Apple Watch Series 9 features:

An aluminum Apple Watch Series 9 paired with the latest Sport Loop is carbon neutral. Learn more about Apple’s commitment to the environment at apple.com/2030. Your essential companion for a healthy life is now even more powerful. The S9 chip enables a superbright display and a magical new way to quickly and easily interact with your Apple Watch without touching the screen. Advanced health, safety, and activity features provide powerful insights and help when you need it. And redesigned apps in watchOS give you more information at a glance.

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Apple

Here you'll find all of the best Apple deals across every product category, including Macs, iPad, Apple Watch, Apple TV, and more.

About the Author

Rikka Altland

Rikka Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Yale’s new Assure Lock 2 brings HomeKit to the front ...
J.Crew Factory takes 50% off Valentine’s Day styl...
DJI Mic 2 bundles are officially here, with new colors
Schwinn’s Marshall Hybrid e-bike carries you up t...
Sony’s 120Hz OLED A80L 4K Smart TVs with AirPlay ...
Clear away winter grime with Greenworks’ 1900 PSI...
Today’s best iOS app deals: Street Fighter IV, An...
Samsung’s Galaxy Watch 6 Bespoke are perfect Gal...
Load more...
Show More Comments