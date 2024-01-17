Apple’s FineWoven MagSafe wallet for iPhone 15 has never sold for less at $37 (Reg. $59)

Amazon is now offering the best price ever on Apple’s official FineWoven MagSafe Wallet. Sporting all of the expected Find My tech, the savings land at $37.42 shipped on the Taupe style. You’d more regularly pay $59, with today’s offer taking 37% off and marking the best discount we’ve ever seen. Our last mention was back in December at $45, for comparison. Get a closer look at what to expect over at 9to5Mac in our launch coverage and then head below for more.

Apple’s new FineWoven MagSafe Wallet replaces leather in the company’s lineup as it looks to transition away from using less sustainable material. Now arriving in its place is the new woven textile that is made from 68 percent post-consumer recycled material. Otherwise, it’s still a MagSafe wallet with room for two cards in its pouch. There’s Find My capabilities baked in for tracking your wallet if it ever gets misplaced, not to mention the magnetic design that can adhere right to the back of your iPhone 15.

If you don’t mind paying a little extra, you can also still save on the official Apple MagSafe leather wallet at one of its best prices yet. The accessory may now be discontinued as Apple looks to keep leather out of its lineup, but you can still drop the originally $59 add-on down to $45 complete with Find My support and all the same features of the FineWoven model – just with leather.

Apple FineWoven MagSafe Wallet features:

Designed with both style and function in mind, the new iPhone FineWoven Wallet with MagSafe is the perfect way to keep your ID and credit cards close at hand. It supports Fine My, so you can be notified of your wallet’s last known location if it gets separated from your phone. Made from durable microtwill, the material has a soft, suedelike feel. The FineWoven material was also designed with the earth in mind — made from 68 percent post-consumer recycled content and significantly reducing carbon emissions compared to leather.

