iPhone 14 Pro see Amazon refurb discounts from $840 (New low, Orig. $999), iPhone 14 from $647

Amazon is now marking down iPhone 14 Pro smartphones in its Renewed Premium condition. The savings start with the unlocked 128GB capacity at $840.34 shipped. That’s down from the handset’s original $999 price tag in order to save you $160. There are also some other models on sale, which take as much as $524 off the usual price tags. Whether you’re not ready to give up on Lightning just yet or aren’t sold on the entirety of iPhone 15 Pro now that it’s been around for a few months, today’s offer lets you score a new handset for less. Head below for the full scoop.

iPhone 14 Pro is one of Apple’s most capable smartphones to date and now a better value following the new 15 series. Everything comes centered around the 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display that’s backed by not just ProMotion or an always-on panel, but also the new Dynamic Island module. An A16 Bionic chip makes sure to power the device to drive every pixel to all of that screen real estate, while the 3-lens camera system around back brings that same fidelity to your photos thanks to a 48 MP main sensor. Apple also applies the same entirely new emergency SOS via satellite connectivity and crash detection tech as you’ll find across the rest of the 14 series lineup.

Alongside its pro counterpart, the standard iPhone 14 is also on sale. It drops down to $647.55 for a Renewed Premium 128GB smartphone, dropping from the usual $699 price tag. The savings get far better as you score higher capacity models, which we break down below. All five colors are available for each of the different storage tiers, as well.

Amazon’s Renewed Premium service is one of the more recent expansions to the brand’s product inventory that looks to offer refurbished devices with more of a like-new consistency. Alongside a full 1-year warranty, there’s also the peace of mind that this is a device that has been certified by Amazon to work as it should. Here’s what Amazon has to say about the warranty policy:

Amazon Renewed is your trusted destination for pre-owned and refurbished products that are inspected and tested to work and look like new. Any repairs are made with Apple components that are new, or reused and in like-new condition. The products will have minimal to no signs of wear, no visible cosmetic imperfections when held 12 inches away, batteries with at least 80% capacity relative to new, and may arrive in a brown or white box with relevant accessories (no headphones included) that may be generic.

