KeySmart's regularly $30 MagSafe wallet with nano-suction tech hits new $13 all-time low

Justin Kahn -
Reg. $30 $13
Reg. $30 $13
KeySmart MagSlim Wallet-02 copy

The official KeySmart Amazon storefront is now offering its MagSlim Wallet for $12.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. This MagSafe card holder carries a $60 list directly from KeySmart, but more typically sells for $30 at Amazon. After dropping to $15 over the holidays last year, it has now landed at a new Amazon all-time low with at least 58% in savings to be had. While the brand might be better known for its Apple Find My key organizer and wallet card tracker, it also makes a compelling magnetic wallet for iPhone and Samsung Galaxy S24 users (providing you have a case that supports MagSafe action). The MagSlim Wallet provides enough space for your three most important cards alongside a nice cutout to coax them in and out. It doubles down on the magnetic action with its nano-suction technology to provide an even more secure connection to the back of you handset as well. More details below. 

Just about all of the MagSafe wallets you’ll find from the known third-party brands worth your time will cost more than today’s lead deal, never mind the $38 to $59 you’ll pay for Apple’s FineWoven treatment. There are loads of options in Amazon’s under $13 category, but nothing from brands we are particularly familiar with, and you might not want to take a chance on something carrying your ID and/or bank cards. 

Be sure to check out our hands-on review of the genuine leather models from SANDMARC as well as the MUJJO variant. Then scope out some of the new Apple Find My wallet cards so you never lose your card holder again – here’s the new Journey model and the KeySmart variant with wireless charging tech

KeySmart MagSlim Wallet features:

  • Nano-Suction Technology – In addition to our attachment magnets, we’ve also added powerful nano-suction strips that ensure that the MagSlim card holder wallet for men can be firmly secured to a phone or phone case surface.
  • Holds 3 Cards – The MagSlim Wallet functions as a card holder allowing you to quickly access and hold up to 3 cards. Its easy-slide slot adds extra functionality and makes it the perfect credit card wallet or ID holder, thus a perfect travel wallet for men
  • High-Quality – The MagSlim is made from ultra-durable TecTuff leather that protects against stains, abrasions, and water exposure and is a very handy phone accessory. It is a slim wallet and you don’t need to worry adding bulkiness on your phone

