Pre-order Samsung’s Galaxy S24 series at Amazon at up to $120 off with bonus gift cards

Amazon is currently offering some of the best deals around for anyone looking to score the new Samsung Galaxy S24 series without trading in an existing smartphone or going with a carrier offer. Right now you can get the Galaxy S24 Ultra for $1,299.99 shipped, with the elevated 512GB capacity clocking in at the same price as the 256GB model. That’s $120 off the usual $1,420 price tag it will fetch after pre-orders ship, and Amazon sweetens the pot with a bonus $150 gift card. That gives you $270 in total savings for bringing home the latest flagship from Samsung, which you can read all about over at 9to5Google.

The new Galaxy S24 Ultra is the new high-end smartphone from Samsung that comes centered around a 6.8-inch QHD+ display with variable 120Hz refresh rate. It has a brighter 2,600-nit brightnessand comes powered by the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip, with Android 14 One UI 6.1 out of the box. All of that enables the big AI selling points, like Google’s new Circle to Search feature, alongside the same processing for photos and videos taken on its 200 MP primary camera.

A new 5,000mAh battery offers extra juice and also now has a quick charging features that gets you up to 65% capacity in just 30 minutes. Did I forget to mention that the S Pen come standard and can click right into the handset? Because that has to be one of the best parts.

Alongside the Ultra flagship, you can also score much of the same extra storage and gift card promos with the Galaxy S24 and its larger S24+ counterpart. Each of these new handsets feature the same Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip and focus on AI tech, just in smaller packages than the 6.8-inch smartphone we detailed above. Here’s a breakdown of the savings for each.

Galaxy S24: $800 (Reg. $860) Includes a $50 Amazon gift card

(Reg. $860) Galaxy S24+: $1,000 (Reg. $1,120) Includes a $150 Amazon gift card

(Reg. $1,120)

If you have a device to trade-in, we’d recommend going with Samsung or Best Buy, instead. Both of those retailers are offering some more competitive offers for anyone who doesn’t just want to buy an unlocked smartphone and call it a day, offering bonus credits and more. We break down all of those deals in our coverage right here.

More on the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra:

Do more with the most epic Galaxy yet. Wondering where the cool museum that your favorite influencer visited is located? Simply Circle to Search¹ with Google and start planning your own trip to the Louvre. Then get ready to experience local flavors by calling ahead with Live Translate³ to make a reservation in French, even if all you know is “Bonjour.” Capture every detail of your candlelight meal with impressive Nightography and zoom in to see the live violinist playing across the room.

