CRKD LE Nitro Deck portable Switch controller with carrying case drops to $60 low (Reg. $90)

While we are still seeing a notable deal on the standard issue model at $50, we are now tracking a solid price drop on the CRKD Nitro Deck Limited Edition Nintendo Switch handheld controller with an included carry case. Freemode Go (94% positive feedback in the last 12 months) via Amazon is now offering the package starting from $59.99 shipped. Regularly $90, this is 33% off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. Today’s deal is also the lowest we have tracked on the limited edition bundle with the included case. Again, you can still score the more basic version without the add-on goodies, but the LE edition includes the cover as well as a USB-C cable and the thumbstick toppers for additional customization options, alongside the more colorful GameCube-inspired design. Head below for more details.

For those unfamiliar, the CRKD Nitro Deck wraps around your Switch while on-the-go to provide a more professional-grade controller experience. It features “zero stick drift” for reliable, glitch-free control, according to CRKD, as well as re-mappable back buttons, gyro compatibility, and rumble support. From there, you’ll also find pass-through charging so you can juice up your Switch while playing. More details below.

When it comes to comparable products, the HORI Switch Pad Pro immediately comes to mind. But you will pay roughly the same price for one of those right now without the included case. Having said that, you could opt for the Amazon renewed listing that is currently sitting at $35 for a lower-cost solution.

CRKD Nitro Deck features:

The Nitro Deck for Nintendo Switch delivers ultimate comfort and speed, with zero stick drift, ensuring precise control for intense gameplay in Nintendo Switch games. With low latency USB-C connection, swappable thumbstick toppers, and re-mappable back buttons, the Nitro Deck offers customizable controls to suit your gaming style and elevate your Nintendo Switch experience. Enjoy gyro compatibility and rumble support, bringing your games to life with immersive feedback and enhanced.

