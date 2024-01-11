Did a CES 2024 press release just accidentally reveal a September release date for Nintendo Switch 2?!

Well, as the Nintendo Switch 2 rumors continue into 2024 (let’s be honest, they aren’t going to stop until Nintendo unveils next-gen hardware), one company might have (and I stress, might have here) outed the existence of an upcoming new Nintendo console and its release window. Nintendo Switch 2 rumors, or whatever the next machine will be called, stretch back for years, but a CES 2024 Altec Lansing press release just mentioned it by name. Head below for more details.

Nintendo Switch 2 rumor train rolls on

While early Nintendo Switch 2 rumors might have just been referring to, in some way or other, what ended up being the Nintendo Switch OLED model – a standard Switch with an updated display and few other enhancements , the name “Nintendo Switch 2” was just mentioned in the CES 2024 AI Shark press release.

Altec Lansing unveiled its GameShark successor, known as AI Shark, at CES 2024 and its upcoming release date, which is apparently supposed to be coinciding with the official release of Nintendo’s next-generation console come September later this year. I wonder if anyone told Nintendo about this.

Altec Lansing, the leading global audio electronics company, today announces its role as the first licensee of Ai Shark’s cutting-edge gaming software. Formerly known as GameShark, Ai Shark is set to redefine the gaming landscape with its revolutionary AI-enhanced technology. The innovative gaming software is set to mark a significant leap forward in the gaming experience, bringing enhanced gameplay for beginner-level users. The official launch is planned to coincide with the Nintendo Switch 2 in September 2024.

I don’t think anyone wanted Altec Lansing to reveal this information. And it might be even harder to believe that it did so accidentally.

Was this just a giant mistake on Altec Lansing’s part? Perhaps a not so carefully worded prediction? Who knows.

Or was this just a ploy to muster up some attention for its new AI initiative amongst the many technical wonders and world’s first reveals coming off the show floor in Vegas this week? Maybe.

Needless to say, Nintendo has confirmed nothing and Altec Lansing is yet to clarify its statement further. We are all hoping Nintendo actually drops the fabled Nintendo Switch 2 later this year, but at this point it’s still just a hope and dream.

