WarioWare Move It first impressions: Motion-controlled minigames have never been more fun or chaotic

WarioWare is about to make its Nintendo Switch debut. It’s been quite awhile since Mario’s evil counterpart got some time in the spotlight, and now the chaotic character is bringing his unique brand of microgames to the Switch for one of the first times. Head of time, I got a chance to see what all the fuss was about for WarioWare Move It before the title arrives next month.

Nintendo invited me to come hang out last week and spend some time playing WarioWare Move It before its release next month. Throughout the demo I was thrown fully into the chaos, playing against some other first-timers as we got a glimpse at all of the mayhem that’s soon to hit the Nintendo Switch.

As you can probably guess from a name like Move It, the latest WarioWare game is going to make you get off your feet. The usual format remains, with a collection of mini games being compiled into a single title that brings the typical frantic formula to the motion controlled genre. It’s a similar experience to the WarioWare title from back on the Wii, but with entirely new content that makes you take full advantage of the Switch’s motion controls.

If you’ve never played one of games where Wario takes center stage, then here’s a quick recap. The titles are typical bundles of mini games that you can play with friends or just on your own. Move It adjusts the formula with a story mode that brings a little more of a method to the usual madness, but that is largely just some extra polish onto fast-paced challenges. Here’s a run down of some of them:

The name of the game this time for WarioWare Move It is striking different poses to complete each game. These forms help tame the chaos a bit and keep the gameplay a bit more consistent than having to always be learning something entirely new. Instead, you’ll be alternating between quite a few different styles of gameplay that range from squatting to catch fish between your thighs and imitating a train with your arms in order to race towards a station to shining the exterior of your virtual turtle shell and ringing bells in a very short take on Guitar Hero.

WarioWare Move It is slated to land on the Nintendo Switch next month. It’ll be debuting on November 3, and you can pre-order it ahead of time on the Nintendo eShop for $49.99.

After spending about an hour playing WarioWare Move It, I definitely get the vibes that Nintendo is going for. The title feels incredibly distinct from any other Switch game out there, while still retaining that typical level of charm you’d expect to see from an in-house title.

The comparison that is still very pertinent in my mind is that this takes the format from 1-2 Switch and turns the dial up to 11. And in more ways than just one. The microgames are far more creative, and the Wario theming brings even more anarchy into the mix. Games only last a few seconds, and most of the time you’re not even sure what you’ll be playing again of time. You’re just kind of thrown into the action, expected to assume a certain form and adapt on the fly.

If you’ve played a WarioWare game in the past, then you know that there’s more to the action than any old collection of mini games. It really is all about that chaos, and this new title absolutely delivers on it. WarioWare Move It is going to be the perfect party game for those who want a little bit more out of recent Switch releases like Everybody 1-2 Switch! It brings so much more to the equation, especially if you’re a fan of Wario.

