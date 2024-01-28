JBL’s Tour Pro 2 noise cancelling earbuds with onboard touchscreen now down at $200 ($50 off)

Amazon is now offering the JBL Tour Pro 2 True Wireless Noise Cancelling Earbuds down at $199.95 shipped. Regularly $250, this is one of only a few price drops we have tracked on this set from Amazon. Taking $50 off the going rate, today’s deal comes within $1 of the Amazon all-time low to deliver the lowest price we can find. As you’ll know from our hands-on review, they feature true adaptive noise cancelling tech alongside a smart ambient option to “stay alert to the sounds of the world around you while enjoying your music” and VoiceAware so “you can choose how much of your own voice to hear by controlling the amount of mic input.” The real standout feature here, however, is the smart case equipped with an onboard touchscreen so you can “control the earbuds’ settings, manage calls and playback, control your audio setting and battery level and set your alarm without taking out your phone.” Get a closer look right here and head below for more details.

If you would prefer to go with a Bose set instead, we are still tracking the QuietComfort II Noise Cancelling Earbuds down at $129 in certified refurbished condition via the brand’s official eBay storefront. You won’t get the smart case with the touchscreen action, but this is a wonderful set of buds with some of the best noise cancelling tech for even less.

Then hit up our latest 2023 roundup of our favorite wireless earbuds and scope some of the latest releases we spotted at CES 2024, including the new Elite 10 and 8 Active updates from Jabra and the new Sennheiser Momentum 4 earbuds. JBL also just unveiled the latest edition of its touchscreen-equipped smart cases in Vegas alongside a host of its latest Bluetooth speakers, over-ear headphones, and more – all of the details you need are waiting right here.

JBL Tour Pro 2 features:

Smart Case for seamless experience: Control the earbuds’ settings, manage calls and playback, control your audio setting and battery level and set your alarm without taking out your phone, through the screen of the charging case. Enjoy a truly seamless experience thanks to the JBL Tour Pro 2 unique smart charging case without using your phone or the JBL Headphones App.

True Adaptive Noise Cancelling with Smart Ambient: Enjoy the soundtrack of your life no matter where you are. True Adaptive Noise Cancelling technology automatically uses 4 noise sensing mics to adjust to your surroundings in real-time, minimizing distractions when you need to focus and optimizing the JBL Tour Pro 2’s performance for a superior audio experience—all while you adjust ANC mode control with the JBL Headphones app.

