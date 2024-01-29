HORI’s Split attachment controller upgrades Switch at home and on-the-go at $67 (Reg. $80)

Amazon is now offering the HORI Split Pad Compact controller with the Attachment Set at $67.18 for the lavender model or $68 shipped for the gray version. Regularly $80, this is the lowest price we have tracked on the slate gray model and the best we can find. We have seen the lavender take for a touch less a few times, but today’s deal does come within $2 of the Amazon all-time low. These version of the Split Pad gives gamers a couple choices; attach the side panels directly to your Switch for an upgraded portable gaming action, or connect them together with the Attachment Set for a wired pro-controller like experience. Head below for a more complete breakdown.

The HORI Split Pad Compact controller with the Attachment Set is an officially-licensed solution with all of the usual controls – face buttons, a D-Pad, a pair of thumbtacks, and shoulder triggers – alongside a headset jack and on-board audio controls. Compatible with both Switch and the OLED version, it also has turbo functionally and a pair of back-mounted assignable rear triggers.

If the 2-in-1 attachment set action isn’t of interest, you can land a HORI Switch on-the-go gaming setup for less with the Split Pad Pro. It is currently selling for under $42 shipped on Amazon in the black colorway to provide a “full-size Controller experience in handheld mode.”

Be sure to scope out the new all-pink Joy-Con Nintendo debuted last week. And then head over to today’s game roundup for a complete breakdown of the now live January Nintendo Switch game sale loaded with both first- and third-party titles from $3. We also just heard a fresh new rumor regarding what could be a hint at an upcoming 8-inch Switch console – all of the details you need on that are right here.

HORI Split Pad Compact Attachment Set features:

The HORI Split Pad Compact Attachment Set for Nintendo includes the Split Pad Compact and the Split Pad Compact Attachment. The Split Pad Compact attaches to the Nintendo Switch to provide pro-controller experience in Handheld Mode. Features include full-size analog sticks, a precision D-pad, and large shoulder buttons designed for comfort and accuracy, even during marathon gaming sessions. Advanced features include assignable rear triggers, Turbo functionally, headset jack, audio controls, and more. Perfect for high-pace action titles, in-depth adventure games and many other genres. Compatible with Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch – OLED Model (Does not include Motion Controls, HD Rumble, NFC, or IR camera.) The Split Pad Compact Attachment allows gamers to use the Split Pad Compact as a high-quality wired controller when attached. Officially Licensed by Nintendo.

