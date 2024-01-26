Industry analyst says next-gen Nintendo Switch console with 8-inch LCD coming this year

Well, we aren’t even a month into 2024 and we already have our second report on what could be the next-generation Nintendo Switch console, Nintendo Switch 2, Nintendo Switch Pro, or whatever it might be called. After a CES 2024 press release mentioned the upcoming console by name, a fresh report from Bloomberg suggests Nintendo next Switch console is indeed coming this year with a new display. Head below for the details.

Next-generation Nintendo Switch console with 8-inch LCD reportedly on the way

While these new Switch rumors have been plentiful over the years, many of the previous hints, supposed leaks, and reports ended up pointing at what ultimately became the Nintendo Switch OLED model – a new Switch with a new display and some minor improvements elsewhere. The recent report coming out of Kyoto could be suggesting much of the same – some kind of incremental update to the existing model – but it could be more than that.

The report says Nintendo “will launch a new game console this year with an 8-inch LCD screen.” This information comes by way of Hiroshi Hayase – an Omdia analyst that specializes in display tech research.

The new device from the Kyoto-based games maker will be responsible for a doubling in shipments of so-called amusement displays in 2024, Hayase said in Tokyo on Friday.

This report is in line with what could have been the accidental mention of the new console launching later this year via the CES 2024 AI Shark press release. According to Bloomberg, it also coincides with the Osaka-based Sharp Corp. saying it was supplying LCD panels for an upcoming console last year – Sharp has worked with Nintendo previously as a Switch assembler during the COVID-19 outbreak.

As is always the case with these early reports and analyst forecasts, Nintendo has confirmed nothing as of yet and had nothing to say about the matter at this time.

While there’s no way to say for sure whether or not Nintendo does have a next-generation Switch on the horizon, the big three console makers, in some way or other, always have something in the pipeline. Last time around, just ahead of the official reveal of the OLED model, it was the display industry responsible for creating Nintendo’s Switch screens that ended up shining a light on early details of the new console, and that might very well be the case here. With seven years in circulation and over 130 million units now out in the wild, 2024 might just be time for a new iteration of the hybrid home and portable gaming machine.

