SteelSeries’ latest streamer Alias USB Mic with RGB downlight falls back to $140 low

Amazon is now offering the SteelSeries Alias USB Mic at $139.99 shipped. This model debuted alongside the pricier XLR version back in October of last year as the latest purpose-built models from SteelSeries. It regularly fetches $180 and is now seeing a solid $40 price drop to bring it back down to the Amazon all-time for the third time – today’s deal is matching the Black Friday price we featured in 2023. Complete with a “3x bigger capsule than other mics,” SteelSeries developed this mic specifically for gaming, broadcasting, and podcasting with RGB downlighting that shines on the included desktop stand. LEDs also indicate your audio levels and mute status, but we found one of the real stars of the package to be the Sonar software it comes with – “mixing, easy drag ‘n’ drop app routing, AI noise cancellation, and more (free to download).” Get a closer look in our hands-on review and head below for more. 

If a more casual USB microphone will do the trick for your streaming action, something like the HyperX SoloCast is worth a look. This one sells for $100 less than the Alias USB Mic and, while it doesn’t have all the same bells and whistles, can certainly improve your audio quality for a whole lot less cash. Here’s our hands-on review of this model for more details. 

Check out the new hybrid content-creator USB mic and interface IK Multimedia just released, and then swing by our PC gaming hub for more battlestation upgrades at a discount. This morning saw a notable deal go live on SteelSeries’ Apex Pro TKL Wireless Keyboard with per-key actuation, but there’s plenty more waiting right here

SteelSeries Alias Microphone features:

Mic for gaming, broadcasting, and podcasting, level up your stream with Alias and free audio software. Capture a wide range of vocals with a capsule up to three times bigger than other mics. Sonar is the ultimate audio solution, with mixing, easy drag ‘n’ drop app routing, AI noise cancellation, and more (free to download). Check the audio levels and mute status at a glance with green-to-red lighting right on the mic. Enhance the ambiance with a customizable RGB light emanating from below the mic. 

