IK updates its hybrid content-creator USB mic/interface lineup with new iRig Stream

Today IK Multimedia is expanding its content-creator USB mic lineup with the new iRig Stream Mic USB. The brand has been designing and releasing audio gear for years now, having achieved notable success in the guitar hardware/software space with products like its Tonex emulation pedal unit and its long-running series of audio interfaces. This time around it is taking its combination USB mic and audio interface lineup into a more accessible and affordable package with the launch of the new iRig Stream Mic USB. Hit the jump for all of the details.

Meet the new iRig Stream Mic USB

Described as a more accessible version of its already available “best-selling iRig Stream Mic Pro,” the latest version presents a more streamlined microphone solution working on Mac, PC, iPad, and iPhone 15 with an “ultra-compact and refined” design for music, steaming, and content creation. The whole idea is to bring the combo iRig Stream Mic Pro experience down to a lower price point with even simpler recording/streaming process.

iRig Stream Mic USB makes it easier than ever for anyone to share their voice and music online. It combines a studio-quality cardioid microphone and 16-bit, 48 kHz audio interface for Mac and PC into a single ultra-portable solution for music and content creation.

The mic features a unidirectional, cardioid pattern specifically tailored towards a single vocal source while doing its best to reject background noise. The gold-sputtered, 1/2-inch capsule is joined by a selectable high-pass filter to also help eliminate rumble and noise even further.

Alongside your typical USB-C connection to your recording device of choice, as well as LED level indicators and onboard volume control, it also features a 3.5mm audio input right on the mic. This means, along with its monitoring mix control, users can loop in a stereo audio along with the vocals (backing tracks, sound effects or a theme song) “to add more audio content before sending streams to apps like Instagram or TikTok.” These sorts of all-in-one units with the ability to loop in an additional stereo audio source for background music/SFX make the production process a more simple one for folks soley focused on the content and getting their off the ground.

iRig Stream Mic USB operates in stereo and pre-mixes multiple sources of audio – line stereo inputs (+ Loopback) and mic capsule – down to a stereo track, ready to send to popular streaming apps like Instagram, Facebook, Twitch, etc.

The new iRig Stream Mic USB “works with any application that records or streams audio or video,” but to get folks started it also includes access to the iRig Recorder 3 LE (iPhone/iPad/Android) recording app as well as “MixBox CS (iPad) and MixBox SE (Mac/PC), a powerful suite of FX including dynamics, EQ, reverb and more to help shape professional quality audio.”

It is now available for purchase directly from IK at $99.99 – $70 under the price of the pro model.

