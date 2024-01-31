Today’s best game deals: Sonic Superstars drops to $20 on all platforms (Reg. $60), more

Best Buy is now offering one of the best prices ever on Sonic Superstars at $19.99 on Nintendo Switch, Xbox Series X|S, and PlayStation 5. While you can side step the shipping fee in a larger order, even with the $4 delivery charge you’re still looking at one of the best prices yet. The Amazon listing did quickly drop to $20 last night, but it has since sold out. Regularly $60, this is $40 off, $10 under our previous mention, and the lowest price we can find. If you have yet to add the latest entry in the Sonic series to your game library, this is a perfect chance to do so. Superstars delivers a modernized take on the classic 2D action. Gamers can play as Sonic, Tails, Knuckles, and Amy Rose, each with unique “abilities to explore and uncover new paths and secrets.” There’s even 3-player co-op action and a Battle Mode to challenge players from around the world. Head below for more of today’s best console game deals.

