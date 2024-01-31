Today’s best game deals: Sonic Superstars drops to $20 on all platforms (Reg. $60), more

Justin Kahn -
Apps GamesBest BuySEGA
Reg. $60 $20
Sonic Superstars

Best Buy is now offering one of the best prices ever on Sonic Superstars at $19.99 on Nintendo Switch, Xbox Series X|S, and PlayStation 5. While you can side step the shipping fee in a larger order, even with the $4 delivery charge you’re still looking at one of the best prices yet. The Amazon listing did quickly drop to $20 last night, but it has since sold out. Regularly $60, this is $40 off, $10 under our previous mention, and the lowest price we can find. If you have yet to add the latest entry in the Sonic series to your game library, this is a perfect chance to do so. Superstars delivers  a modernized take on the classic 2D action. Gamers can play as Sonic, Tails, Knuckles, and Amy Rose, each with unique “abilities to explore and uncover new paths and secrets.” There’s even 3-player co-op action and a Battle Mode to challenge players from around the world. Head below for more of today’s best console game deals. 

***Nintendo officially unveils new all-pink pastel Joy-Con

Nintendo Switch game deals

Hands-on with Nintendo’s Switch OLED Smash Bros. Ultimate bundle

PlayStation/Xbox game deals

Xbox Developer Direct showcase! Indiana Jones gameplay, more

NEW DualSense PlayStation 5 V2 controller could be on the way

NEW PS5 Slim Call of Duty Modern Warfare III bundle $500

NEW PS5 Slim Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 bundle $500

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Apps Games

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS

Best Buy

Best Buy is known for supplying deals on every major consumer product category, including gaming, TVs, computers, and more. There's also a strong selection of…
SEGA

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Denon’s PerL Pro earbuds are a 9to5-favorite with...
SodaStream sparkling water makers from $70: Infuse your...
Samsung’s 75-Inch 120Hz 4K smart TV with HDMI 2.1...
New all-time low drops Garmin’s nap-tracking Venu...
SteelSeries’ regularly $250 Arctis Nova Pro Gamin...
Anker’s 5,000mAh MagSafe power bank with stand se...
Samsung’s 2,000MB/s USB 3.2 Gen 2×2 4TB T9 p...
Everyone can save $300 on Apple’s 15-inch M2 MacB...
Load more...
Show More Comments