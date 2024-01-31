Today’s best game deals: Sonic Superstars drops to $20 on all platforms (Reg. $60), more

Best Buy is now offering one of the best prices ever on Sonic Superstars at $19.99 on Nintendo Switch, Xbox Series X|S, and PlayStation 5. While you can side step the shipping fee in a larger order, even with the $4 delivery charge you’re still looking at one of the best prices yet. The Amazon listing did quickly drop to $20 last night, but it has since sold out. Regularly $60, this is $40 off, $10 under our previous mention, and the lowest price we can find. If you have yet to add the latest entry in the Sonic series to your game library, this is a perfect chance to do so. Superstars delivers a modernized take on the classic 2D action. Gamers can play as Sonic, Tails, Knuckles, and Amy Rose, each with unique “abilities to explore and uncover new paths and secrets.” There’s even 3-player co-op action and a Battle Mode to challenge players from around the world. Head below for more of today’s best console game deals.
***Nintendo officially unveils new all-pink pastel Joy-Con
Nintendo Switch game deals
- Nickelodeon All Star Brawl 2 $25 (Reg. $50)
- Red Dead Redemption $35 (Reg. $50)
- Splatoon 3 $41 (Reg. $59)
- Splatoon 3 + Expansion Pass $65 (Reg. $85)
- Donkey Kong Country Tropical Freeze $39 (Reg. $60)
- Pokémon Snap $39 (Reg. $60)
- Captain Toad Treasure Tracker $27 (Reg. $40)
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons $41 (Reg. $60)
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons Happy Home Paradise DLC $17 (Reg. $25)
- Sonic Frontiers$23 (Reg. $60)
- WarioWare: Get It Together! $35 (Reg. $50)
- Among Us $3 (Reg. $5)
- Silent Hope $40 (Reg. $50)
- BioShock Infinite: The Complete Edition $8 (Reg. $20)
- Kirby’s Dream Buffet $10 (Reg. $15)
- Pokémon Mystery Dungeon: Rescue $39 (Reg. $60)
- Untitled Goose Game $10 (Reg. $20)
- Super Bomberman R 2 $30 (Reg. $50)
- Laytons Mystery Journey $23 (Reg. $37)
- TMNT: Shredder’s Revenge Anniversary $31.50 (Reg. $35)
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga $24 (Reg. $80)
- Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening $40 (Reg. $60)
- Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD $42 (Reg. $60)
- Hot Wheels Unleashed 2: Turbocharged $30 (Reg. $50)
- Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope $20 (Reg. $30)
- New Pokémon Snap $30 (Reg. $60)
- This War of Mine: Complete Edition eShop $8 (Reg. $40)
- Super Mario Maker 2 $40 (Reg. $60)
- Tomb Raider I-III Remastered Starring Lara Croft $27 (Reg. $30)
- And even more…
Hands-on with Nintendo’s Switch OLED Smash Bros. Ultimate bundle
PlayStation/Xbox game deals
- Diablo IV Xbox Digital $38 (Reg. $70)
- With code SSDN2953
- Xbox Lunar New Year Sale up to 67% off
- Digital PlayStation Under $15 game sale
- Nickelodeon All Star Brawl 2 $25 (Reg. $50)
- Immortals of Aveum $30 (Reg. $40)
- Dead Space $30 (Reg. $70)
- Diablo IV $45 (Reg. $70)
- Resident Evil 2 remake PSN $10 (Reg. $40)
- Sonic Superstars $30 (Reg. $60)
- Xbox THQ Nordic Sale up to 30% off
- WWE 2K24 pre-order now live at $70
- Xbox and PlayStation 5
- Persona 5 Tactica $30 (Reg. $60)
- Wild Hearts $20 (Reg. $40+)
- PlayStation New Year sale on PSN up to 75% off
- Madden NFL 24 on Xbox Series X|S $21 (Reg. $70)
- Street Fighter 6 $40 (Reg. $60)
- Save $25 on purchases of $250 at Amazon
- DualSense controllers, drives, games, Xbox gear, and more
- Visions of Mana pre-order $60
- Lies of P on PlayStation 5 $50 (Reg. $60)
- Also on Xbox Series X
- Dragon’s Dogma 2 Xbox pre-order $70
- Dragon’s Dogma 2 PS5 pre-order $70
Xbox Developer Direct showcase! Indiana Jones gameplay, more
NEW DualSense PlayStation 5 V2 controller could be on the way
NEW PS5 Slim Call of Duty Modern Warfare III bundle $500
NEW PS5 Slim Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 bundle $500
