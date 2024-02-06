Today’s best game deals: Avatar Frontiers of Pandora $40, Spider-Man Miles Morales $20, more

Alongside Amazon’s Buy One Get One 50% off console game sale, Best Buy is now offering Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S for $39.99 shipped. Regularly $70 and currently selling for up to $50 at Amazon, today’s deal is a solid $30 in savings and the lowest price we can find. Today’s offer also lands at $10 under the Amazon all-time low we have tracked on the limited edition version that adds a few in-game goodies and cosmetics. In this one, players explore the Western Frontier, a “never-before-seen continent of Pandora,” that features “unpredictable open world regions.” You will be customizing your own Na’vi with various skills and weapons while soaring the skies with your very own personal banshee “that will give you an edge in aerial combat and can be used for traveling across the vast Western Frontier.” Head below for the rest of today’s best game deals.
Nintendo Switch game deals
- Super Mario Bros. Wonder $50 (Reg. $60)
- MLB The Show 24 pre-order from $60
- Sonic Superstars $20 (Reg. $60)
- Red Dead Redemption $35 (Reg. $50)
- Splatoon 3 $41 (Reg. $59)
- Splatoon 3 + Expansion Pass $65 (Reg. $85)
- Donkey Kong Country Tropical Freeze $39 (Reg. $60)
- Pokémon Snap $39 (Reg. $60)
- Captain Toad Treasure Tracker $27 (Reg. $40)
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons $41 (Reg. $60)
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons Happy Home Paradise DLC $17 (Reg. $25)
- Sonic Frontiers $23 (Reg. $60)
- WarioWare: Get It Together! $35 (Reg. $50)
- Among Us $3 (Reg. $5)
- Silent Hope $40 (Reg. $50)
- BioShock Infinite: The Complete Edition $8 (Reg. $20)
- Kirby’s Dream Buffet $10 (Reg. $15)
- Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening $40 (Reg. $60)
- Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD $40 (Reg. $60)
- Pokémon Mystery Dungeon: Rescue $39 (Reg. $60)
- Untitled Goose Game $10 (Reg. $20)
- Super Bomberman R 2 $30 (Reg. $50)
- Laytons Mystery Journey $23 (Reg. $37)
- Sonic Superstars $30 (Reg. $60)
- TMNT: Shredder’s Revenge Anniversary $31.50 (Reg. $35)
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga $24 (Reg. $80)
- Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening $40 (Reg. $60)
- Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD $42 (Reg. $60)
- Hot Wheels Unleashed 2: Turbocharged $30 (Reg. $50)
- Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope $20 (Reg. $30)
- New Pokémon Snap $30 (Reg. $60)
- This War of Mine: Complete Edition eShop $8 (Reg. $40)
- Super Mario Maker 2 $40 (Reg. $60)
- Tomb Raider I-III Remastered Starring Lara Croft $27 (Reg. $30)
PlayStation/Xbox game deals
- Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 $52.50 (Reg. $70)
- Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales $20 (Reg. $50)
- Remnant 2 $30 (Reg. $50)
- Super Bomberman R 2 $20 (Reg. $36+)
- Rise of the Ronin pre-order $70
- Dragon’s Dogma 2 pre-order $70
- It Takes Two PSN $12 (Reg. $40)
- Sonic Superstars $20 (Reg. $60)
- Xbox Lunar New Year Sale up to 67% off
- Digital PlayStation Under $15 game sale
- Immortals of Aveum $30 (Reg. $40)
- Dead Space $30 (Reg. $70)
- WWE 2K24 pre-order now live at $70
- Xbox and PlayStation 5
- Persona 5 Tactica $30 (Reg. $60)
- Save $25 on purchases of $250 at Amazon
- DualSense controllers, drives, games, Xbox gear, and more
- Visions of Mana pre-order $60
- Lies of P on PlayStation 5 $50 (Reg. $60)
- Also on Xbox Series X
- Dragon’s Dogma 2 Xbox pre-order $70
- Dragon’s Dogma 2 PS5 pre-order $70
