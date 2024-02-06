Today’s best game deals: Avatar Frontiers of Pandora $40, Spider-Man Miles Morales $20, more

Alongside Amazon’s Buy One Get One 50% off console game sale, Best Buy is now offering Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S for $39.99 shipped. Regularly $70 and currently selling for up to $50 at Amazon, today’s deal is a solid $30 in savings and the lowest price we can find. Today’s offer also lands at $10 under the Amazon all-time low we have tracked on the limited edition version that adds a few in-game goodies and cosmetics. In this one, players explore the Western Frontier, a “never-before-seen continent of Pandora,” that features “unpredictable open world regions.” You will be customizing your own Na’vi with various skills and weapons while soaring the skies with your very own personal banshee “that will give you an edge in aerial combat and can be used for traveling across the vast Western Frontier.” Head below for the rest of today’s best game deals.

