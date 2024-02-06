Today’s best iOS app deals: Towaga Among Shadows, Absolute Drift, Descenders, more

Tuesday morning’s collection of the best iOS game and app deals is now ready to go for you down below. Be sure to scope out the deals we spotted this morning on AirTags as well as Apple’s 14-inch M2 Pro MacBook Pro and this $100 Apple Gift Card promotion, but for now it’s all about the apps. Highlights include titles like Towaga: Among Shadows, Absolute Drift, Descenders, Romancing SaGa -Minstrel Song, and more. Head below the fold for a complete look at today’s best iOS game and app deals.

Today’s best iOS apps and games on sale:

iOS Universal: Relaxing Tangle Pro: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Towaga: Among Shadows: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Absolute Drift: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Descenders: $3 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Chameleon Run: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Summer Catchers: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: SaGa Frontier Remastered: $13 (Reg. $25)

iOS Universal: Romancing SaGa -Minstrel Song: $18 (Reg. $25)

iOS Universal: COLLECTION of SaGa FF LEGEND: $10 (Reg. $20)

iOS Universal: AR Spiders: $2 (Reg. $3)

Today’s best game deals: Avatar Frontiers of Pandora $40, Spider-Man Miles Morales $20, more

More iOS app deals still live:

iOS Universal: Shiny Ski Resort: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Moncage: $4 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Pascal’s Wager: $4 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Juicy Realm: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: To the Moon: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Rotaeno: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: ELOH: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Heck Deck: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: ICEY: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: The Secret Elevator Remastered: $0.50 (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Bury me, my Love: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Finding Paradise: $4 (Reg. $5)

Towaga Among Shadows features:

In Towaga: Among Shadows you will learn to master the light in order to exorcise hordes of enraged creatures firmly set upon tearing you to shreds. Your skill and perseverance will be sorely tested while fighting on foot in the jungle or soaring through the skies above the peaks of the highest temples. Discover devastating spells, improve your abilities and unlock new gear granting you the power to fight Metnal the Voidmonger and his Legion of Darkness. Progress through more than 70 unique levels and explore the 4 different game modes while uncovering the mysterious past of the Az’Kalar through many story-driven unlockable artifacts.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!