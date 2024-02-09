Score a new pair of New Balance Fresh Foam X running shoes ahead of spring at $67 (Reg. $160)

As a part of a Nordstrom Rack Activewear Flash Sale, you can now snag a pair of New Balance’s Fresh Foam X 1080xV12 sneakers. For a limited time only, these shoes are available for $67, marked down 58% off its original pricing. This updated running shoe offers “top-of-the-line performance” technology and is available in a blue/black colorway. Free standard delivery on orders over $89. Keep reading to learn more about the New Balance Fresh Foam X 1080xV12 running shoes for men.

New Balance’s Fresh Foam X 1080xV12 running shoes for men provide a soft, even cushioning that will keep you comfortable for any activity, and the cushioned insole can be inserted for additional arch support or removed if needed. They also feature a Fresh Foam X-designed sole that adds targeted cushioning underfoot for an even more comfortable wear, whether you’re training for your next marathon or spending the day running errands. Additionally, the Fresh Foam X 1080xV12 running shoes pair easily with joggers and a light jacket or jeans for a more formal look. Grab your pair here for $67, and check out additional deals from Nordstrom Rack’s Activewear Flash Sale before you head over to our Fashion Guide for even more deals and sales on shoes and apparel.

More on New Balance Fresh Foam X 1080xV12:

This updated running shoe offers top-of-the-line performance technology and wide-ranging accessibility to runners at every level of intensity. The engineered Hypoknit upper is breathable and stretches to fit your foot while you bounce down the road atop the ultrasoft cushioning of Fresh Foam X. Smooth transitions are fine-tuned with updated midsole mapping and applies more foam to wider areas of the midsole and increases flexibility at the narrower points.

