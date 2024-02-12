Greenworks 80V 26-inch cordless hedge trimmer with 2.0Ah battery hits $175 low (Reg. $250)

Reinette LeJeune -
a person standing in front of green grass

Best Buy is offering the Greenworks 80V 26-inch Cordless Electric Hedge Trimmer for $174.99 shipped. Down from its $250 price tag, this particular model saw very few discounts over 2023, with its smaller counterparts usually being the focus of most sales. Today’s deal comes in as a 30% markdown off the going rate, beating our previous mention by $62 and landing at the lowest price we have tracked. It even beats out Greenworks’ own website where it is listed at a higher $300 MSRP. Equipped with a 2.0Ah lithium-ion battery that provides up to 60 minutes of continuous runtime on a single charge, this hedge trimmer is designed with efficiency and comfort in mind. Its 180-degree rotating rear handle allows for easier and safer trimming at multiple angles while the 26-inch dual-action blades provide a 3/4-inch cutting capacity, able to hit 3,200 strokes per minute.

And if you’re preparing to jump back into outdoor work once spring rolls around (or perhaps you live in a warmer climate), you’ll have everything you need to tackle yard duties with the Greenworks 40V 21-inch Cordless Electric Lawn Mower, Leaf Blower/Vacuum, String Trimmer, Hedge Trimmer, and Chainsaw Combo Kit that also comes with 5.0Ah and 2.0Ah batteries and dual chargers, still discounted from $1,100 to $740. You can read a more in-depth description about this package here.

Be sure to also check out Greenworks’ promotional sale taking 25% off a selection of the company’s 60V lawn mowers and combo kits until tonight at 11:59 EST. This isn’t the only sale Greenworks currently has going either, with a similar 10-day sale promotion taking up to 20% off a selection of electric pressure washers until February 14 at 11:59 EST. You can also head over to our Green Deals hub to stay up-to-date on the very best deals for other electric tool brands, power stations, solar panels, EVs, eco-friendly camping equipment, and more.

80V 26-inch Cordless Electric Hedge Trimmer features:

Enjoy constant, fade-free power with no dangerous emissions, smells, hassles, or maintenance with the battery-powered Greenworks 80V 26” hedge trimmer. Limbs up to 1.1” are no match for this lightweight, quiet-running trimmer. It features dual-action, 26” laser-cut steel cutting blades and consistent cutting speeds up to 3,200 strokes per minute for fast, efficient cuts. The 180-degree rotating rear handle delivers precision cutting at any angle, and an over-molded, wrap-around front handle provides three-sided gripping for ultimate comfort and control. Greenworks unrivaled Intelligent Power combines TRUBRUSHLESS motor technology, lithium-ion battery power, and ultra-fast control systems for powerful output. Includes 2.0 Ah battery and rapid charger. Battery is compatible with 75+ Greenworks 80V products. Life. Powered. By Greenworks. 

