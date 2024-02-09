Prep for spring with 25% off Greenworks cordless electric lawn mowers and combo kits from $292

Greenworks has launched a four-day promotional sale taking 25% off a selection of the company’s 60V lawn mowers and combo kits using the promo code MOW60V at checkout. You’ll find some of the lowest prices on these tools – some of which have gone untouched by major discounts for many months with others having been stuck at their MSRP for most of 2023. The biggest deal of the bunch is on the 60V 21-inch Cordless Electric Mower 5-piece Combo Kit with one 2.5Ah battery and one 5.0Ah battery for $794.96 shipped, after using the promo code. Already 16% down from its $1,260 price tag, this particular combo of items never saw any discounts over 2023, though there were a few similar combos with the same tools but with different battery sizes for up to $200 more in price. Today’s deal comes in as a combined 37% markdown off the going rate, giving you $465 in savings and marking a new all-time low.

Equipped with a 60V brushless motor alongside its 5.0Ah battery, this lawn mower is able to run for up to 60 minutes on a single charge. Its 21-inch steel deck provides stability and durability to handle large areas of grass, and its power-cutting system detects challenging conditions to deliver optimal power to the blade motors, ensuring consistent blade speeds of 2,800-3,200 RPM even through tall, thick, or wet grass. It offers a 7-position height-adjustment, with a 4-in-1 design allowing you to bag, mulch, or side discharge your grass clippings, while also having a turbo button for leaf pickup. Along with the mower, you’ll also receive a 16-inch string trimmer, a 610 CFM leaf blower, a 16-inch chainsaw, a 26-inch hedge trimmer, a 2.5Ah battery, a 5.0Ah battery and two chargers.

Greenworks mowers on sale:

Greenworks mower combo kits on sale:

This Greenworks four-day sale will continue until February 12 at 11:59 EST, and don’t forget to use the promo code MOW60V at checkout for the 20% off discount. This isn’t the only sale Greenworks currently has going either, with a similar 10-day sale promotion taking up to 20% off a selection of electric pressure washers until February 14 at 11:59 EST. You can also head over to our Green Deals hub to stay up-to-date on the very best deals for other electric tool brands, power stations, solar panels, EVs, eco-friendly camping equipment, and more.

Greenworks 60V 21-inch Cordless Electric Mower features:

Deck Size: 21”

What’s Included: One (1) 60V 5.0Ah Battery and Charger

Runtime: Up to 1hr. (w/ included batteries)

Charge Time: 50 minutes

Acreage: Up to 1/2 Acre

Included battery powers 75+ Greenworks 60V tools

