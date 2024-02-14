Anker’s 12-in-1 monitor stand with built-in USB-C hub and charging pad at $175 (Reg. $250)

Today only, as part of its Lightning Deals, the official Anker Amazon store is offering its 12-in-1 USB-C monitor stand with integrated hub for $174.99 shipped. Regularly $250, this is 30% off and the lowest price we can find. Today’s $75 price is on par with the previous deal price to deliver one of the lowest we have tracked. This model debuted at CES last year as a combo monitor stand and USB-C hub to help raise your display up while also providing some bonus desk space underneath and maintain a tidy, connected hub solution at the same time. It features a 100W max USB-C upstream port, three USB-A ports, two USB-C, SD and microSD card slots, a 4K HDMI connection, an Ethernet port, and bonus 7.5W Qi wireless charging pad for earbuds cases and smartphones. Get a closer look in our launch coverage and head below for more. 

If the all-in-one stand option above is a bit much just for expanding your MacBook’s I/O, for example, scope out the deals we are tracking on these UGREEN’s USB-C Hubs. Starting from just $30 shipped via Amazon, you’ll find options with 4K HDMI ports alongside more involved models with Thunderbolt 4 and more. All of the details are right here

But while we are talking Anker, be sure to also scope out the deals we are tracking on its clip-on microphone kit with wireless charging  as well as its 256Wh portable power station and today’s new mid-week charging event loaded with all of the power accessories you could need starting from $10 Prime shipped – everything is neatly organized for you right here

Anker USB-C Hub Monitor Stand features:

Equip your workstation with a 100W max USB-C upstream port (connect to laptop), 3 USB-A ports, 2 USB-C ports, SD/microSD card slots, a 4K HDMI port, a wireless charging pad, and an Ethernet port. Stand your monitor on top of the docking station, and use the space underneath to store your keyboard, mouse, and other peripherals when you’re not using them. Note: This docking station only supports display via HDMI port.

