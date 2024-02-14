TP-Link’s 2-pack of Tapo Matter-certified smart bulbs hits new Amazon low at $18, more

Joining today’s deal on Govee’s Matter strip lights, we are also now tracking Amazon all-time lows on some of TP-Link’s latest smart bulbs. These Matter-certified bulbs debuted in September of last year and you can now score a single bulb down at $9.99 or a 2-pack for $17.99, both with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. The single launched at $18 and more typically sells for closer to $13 these days, while the 2-pack fetches a regular price of $30. The single pack is matching the lowest price we have tracked since release and the 2-pack is now at a new all-time low. More details below.

These Matter-certified bulbs work alongside the rest of your supported Apple Home, Alexa, Google Home, and SmartThings gear, according to TP-Link. They feature 1,100 lumens of adjustable brightness, tunable white light, million of color options, and a dimming function, all controllable via your smartphone or voice commands (Alexa, Siri, or Google Assistant).

As we mentioned above, the Govee M1 RGBIC LED Strip Lights with Matter are now down at $40 from the regular $60 and you’ll also find the longer 16.4-fpoot run on sale for $70. Today’s smart home deals continue in our dedicated hub with gear like August’s 4th Gen HomeKit Wi-Fi Smart Lock, these ECOVACS robot cleaners, and TP-Link’s 6-outlet smart power strip surge protector.

Tapo Matter Smart Light Bulb features:

Matter devices work with any certified platform such as Apple Home, Alexa, Google Home & SmartThings. All Matter-certified devices in your local area network (LAN) will work smoothly even when your home internet goes offline. Take control of your smart home with Matter Multi-Admin by granting access to trusted individuals to manage your devices with ease and security. Tapo L535E provides 1100 lumens of crisp, high-quality lighting, which is brighter than most standard 800-lumen smart color bulbs. It can brighten up your daily routine or activities and is ideal for any space in your home that requires brighter lighting. Easily design scenarios with various vivid colors for your daily routine or special activities with this smart light bulbs. Adjust the brightness from 1% to 100% conveniently with the Tapo app.

