Under Armour takes up to 50% off new outlet styles from just $2: Polos, running shoes, more

Under Armour is offering up to 50% off new outlet styles. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free delivery on orders of $99 or more. A standout from this sale is the Title Polo Shirt that’s marked down to $49 and originally sold for $65. This polo is great for the upcoming spring and golf season. The material is lightweight, breathable, and infused with stretch to promote comfort as well as full range of motion. Plus, you can choose from an array of fun color options and it easily pairs with shorts, jeans, chino pants, and more. Find the rest of our top picks from Under Armour below, and you will want to check out our fashion guide for additional deals today.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

