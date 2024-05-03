Today’s best iOS game and app deals: Overwinter Survival, Kingdom Rush, more

Friday is here once again, on the eve of Star Wars Day 2024, and we have a fresh batch of discounted iOS games and apps to take into the weekend. You’ll want to scope out this morning’s deals on AirPods 3 as well as Anker’s new Qi2 15W MagSafe power bank, this offer on Apple’s AirTag, the 10th Generation iPad, and everything else you’ll find in our curated hub. But for now it’s on to the App Store discounts. Highlights in today’s collection include titles like Overwinter Survival, Kingdom Rush Origins HD, Tower of Fortune, Wreckfest, and Dream Park Story. Hit the jump for everything else.

iOS Universal: DayCalc Pro – Note Calculator: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Overwinter Survival: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: The Quest: $4 (Reg. $8)

iOS Universal: Kingdom Rush Origins HD – TD: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Tower of Fortune: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Castle of White Night: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: RPG Sword of Elpisia: $2 (Reg. $8)

iOS Universal: Wreckfest: $5 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Dream Park Story: $3 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Pocket Academy: $2 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Memorize: Learn Spanish Words: FREE (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Evoland 2: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Titan Quest: Legendary Edition: $10 (Reg. $20)

iOS Universal: The Tiny Bang Story: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: To the Moon: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Juicy Realm: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Sands of Salzaar: $4 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Wall of insanity: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: iWriter Pro: $3 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: LumaFusion: $20 (Reg. $30)

The cold and loneliness ensnare you after your plane breaks down for an unknown reason, leaving you crashed on Greenland’s glaciers and seeking shelter at a nearby cabin. Now you must hunt, craft tools and items, and keep your stove fueled to survive in the cold.

In Overwinter Survival, you must use the cards you’re dealt to stay alive. You can only use one card per round. With Lady Luck at the helm, no two journeys will be the same.