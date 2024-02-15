Bring the SNES vibes home with 8Bitdo’s Sn30 Pro USB Switch/PC controller at $20 (33% off)

After seeing its epic mechanical keyboard go on sale this morning, the official 8Bitdo Amazon storefront is now offering its Sn30 Pro USB Wired Gamepad $19.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $30, this is a 33% price drop and the lowest we can find. Today’s deal matches our mention from last summer and lands within a couple bucks of the Amazon all-time low as well. This controller delivers on the vintage Nintendo vibes alongside a durable D-pad, built-in rumble vibration, and compatibility with Switch, Windows, and Raspberry Pi setups, It also boasts dual joysticks, shoulder triggers, four face buttons, customizable turbo functionality on Windows setups, and more, making for a notable option as a spare Switch gamepad or as a 2D side scrolling controller. More details below.

While the $20 price tag is certainly a notable one, if you’re not partial to beloved 8Bitdo designs, something like this basic PowerA Nintendo Switch Wired Controller might suffice instead. This one is nearly half the price at $12 Prime shipped on Amazon right now and delivers on all of the staples a spare casual Switch controller needs.

While we are talking Nintendo, scope out the new all-pink Joy-Con as well as today’s deals on the popular zero stick drift CRKD Nitro Deck controller. You’ll also want to hit up our coverage of the new Princess Peach Showtime! trailer that shows off the titular character’s new abilities as well as the latest on Mario vs. Donkey Kong ahead of tomorrow’s release.

8Bitdo Sn30 Pro USB Wired Gamepad features:

We set out to design a fully featured wired retro controller to play 30 years of video games. With inspiration from the classics. Designed with the utmost attention to detail. We paid extra attention to the most critical characteristics like the d-pad, to make sure it feels exactly like you remember it.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!