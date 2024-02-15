Bring the SNES vibes home with 8Bitdo’s Sn30 Pro USB Switch/PC controller at $20 (33% off)

Justin Kahn -
AmazonApps Games8Bitdo
Reg. $30 $20
8Bitdo Sn30 Pro USB Wired Gamepad

After seeing its epic mechanical keyboard go on sale this morning, the official 8Bitdo Amazon storefront is now offering its Sn30 Pro USB Wired Gamepad $19.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $30, this is a 33% price drop and the lowest we can find. Today’s deal matches our mention from last summer and lands within a couple bucks of the Amazon all-time low as well. This controller delivers on the vintage Nintendo vibes alongside a durable D-pad, built-in rumble vibration, and compatibility with Switch, Windows, and Raspberry Pi setups, It also boasts dual joysticks, shoulder triggers, four face buttons, customizable turbo functionality on Windows setups, and more, making for a notable option as a spare Switch gamepad or as a 2D side scrolling controller. More details below. 

While the $20 price tag is certainly a notable one, if you’re not partial to beloved 8Bitdo designs, something like this basic PowerA Nintendo Switch Wired Controller might suffice instead. This one is nearly half the price at $12 Prime shipped on Amazon right now and delivers on all of the staples a spare casual Switch controller needs. 

While we are talking Nintendo, scope out the new all-pink Joy-Con as well as today’s deals on the popular zero stick drift CRKD Nitro Deck controller. You’ll also want to hit up our coverage of the new Princess Peach Showtime! trailer that shows off the titular character’s new abilities as well as the latest on Mario vs. Donkey Kong ahead of tomorrow’s release. 

8Bitdo Sn30 Pro USB Wired Gamepad features:

We set out to design a fully featured wired retro controller to play 30 years of video games. With inspiration from the classics. Designed with the utmost attention to detail. We paid extra attention to the most critical characteristics like the d-pad, to make sure it feels exactly like you remember it.

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Apps Games

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS
8Bitdo

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Android game and app deals: Forest Camp Story, Through ...
Microsoft to unveil the future of Xbox: Ultra-powerful ...
Satechi launches post-Valentine’s Day Apple acces...
Hydrow Rower now up to $500 off in President’s Day sa...
Belkin’s just-released Qi2 MagSafe chargers see f...
Upgrade to De’Longhi’s Dedica Arte Espresso...
Instant Pot’s 7.4-quart stand mixer covers baking...
Dyson debuts new Supersonic r hair dryer at New York Fa...
Load more...
Show More Comments