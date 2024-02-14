Watch Princess Peach transform into a Thief, Mermaid, more in today’s new Showtime! trailer

While the first Nintendo release for Switch hits later this week with the new Mario vs. Donkey Kong – FREE playable demo available now – the new Princess Peach Showtime! will be following closely behind. The brand new IP will see the titular princess star in an entirely new experience that is set for release in just over one month’s time now, and Nintendo just dropped a brand new trailer to show off more of what players can expect. Head below to check out it.

New Princess Peach Showtime! Transformation Trailer: Act II

We got our first good look at what the new Princess Peach Showtime! Switch game is all about back during the big September Nintendo Direct showcase. The game, which is now up for pre-order, will have players helping Peach save the Sparkle Theater from the wicked Grape and the Sour Bunch alongside Stella, the theater’s guardian.

From what we have seen thus far, the real interesting element of the gameplay is Peach’s ability to power up with loads of different transformations, including everything from Swordfighter Peach and Patisserie Peach to Kung Fu Peach and Detective Peach. And with today’s new Transformation Trailer: Act II, we are getting better look at more of them – Figure Skater Peach, Dashing Thief Peach, Mermaid Peach, and Mighty Peach!

Check it out below:

The new Princess Peach Showtime! is set for release on Nintendo Switch come March 22, 2024.

