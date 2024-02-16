Greenworks Presidents’ Day sale takes 25% off outdoor power tools starting from $150

Greenworks has launched a multi-day sale through Presidents’ Day that is taking 25% off a huge lineup of the company’s cordless electric outdoor power tools by using the promo code PRESIDENT at checkout. These discounts will be live through Monday, February 19 at 11:59 p.m. EST and bring costs down among some of the lowest prices we have seen recently. Some of the offers are also already marked down from their going rates, giving you combined deals up to 42% off in certain cases. Head below for a selection of our favorites.

Lawn Care:

Garden Care:

Home Care:

Greenworks is also offering a pre-season special on two select riding lawn mowers that gives you up to $1,250 in savings. Alongside the massive discounts on these two mower models, Greenworks is also offering loyalty points (10 points per $1 spent) that can be redeemed (100 points = $1) for up to $450 in gift cards to be used on later purchases. And be sure to check out the other Presidents’ Day sales on a variety of brands and devices like the lineup of Eve’s HomeKit/Thread smart home devices, three ECOVACS robotic vacuum and mops with auto-empty stations, a smart touchscreen digital picture frame, HP printers, Hydro Rowers, Windows operating systems, and much more.

Greenworks 60V 16-inch Cordless String Trimmer features:

60V 2.5Ah battery and charger included

up to 65 minutes of runtime on a single charge (on low setting)

Ideal for yards up to 2/3 acre

Included 60V battery powers over 75 Greenworks 60V tools

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!