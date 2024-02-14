Get up to $1,250 in savings on electric Greenworks 60V riding mowers from $4,000

Greenworks has been quite busy recently with back-to-back sales, and is now offering a unique chance to save up to $1,250 on equipment with a pre-season special on two select riding lawn mowers. You’ll find the best deal on the 60V 42-inch CrossoverZ Zero Turn Cordless Electric Riding Mower with four 8.0Ah batteries going for $4,499.99 shipped. Down from its usual $5,300 price tag, we only saw two discounts for this package over 2023, with today’s deal coming in as an $800 markdown off the going rate and landing costs down to the second-lowest price we have tracked. Alongside the $800 in savings, Greenworks is also offering loyalty points (10 points per $1 spent) that can be redeemed (100 points = $1) for up to $450 in gift cards to be used on later purchases. But make sure you sign up for the loyalty program before you make your purchase! Learn more here.

The 60V 42-inch CrossoverZ is the most comprehensive mowing solution from Greenworks to date, and was designed to handle up to 1.5-acres of land on a single charge with the four included 8.0Ah batteries. Sitting atop a 42-inch reinforced 12-gauge steel cutting deck, this mower comes equipped with a 60V TRUBRUSHLESS motor, the equivalent of a 24 horse-power gas motor, that can handle hills and inclines up to a 15-degree slope at a maximum speed of 8 MPH. You’ll be able to sit comfortable in the high-back padded seat with back support, able to adjust the cutting height between a minimum of 1-1/2 inches to a maximum of 4-1/2 inches. This deal includes two dual-port turbo chargers which can have batteries refilled and ready to go in just 45 minutes.

You’ll also find a cheaper option in the 60V 42-inch Cordless Electric CrossoverT Riding Lawn Mower with four 8.0Ah Batteries for $4,000, down from $4,300. While it offers many of the same features and similar specs as the above model, it doesn’t provide the same maneuverability and control. But with the loyalty points that will be earned through your purchase, you’re looking at $400 in gift card savings.

And to start preparing for spring’s arrival, it’s the last day of Greenworks’ 10-day sale promotion taking up to 20% off a selection of electric pressure washers until tonight at 11:59 EST. You can also head over to our Green Deals hub to stay up-to-date on the very best deals for other electric tool brands, power stations, solar panels, EVs, eco-friendly camping equipment, and more.

60V 42-inch CrossoverZ Zero Turn Cordless Mower features:

Cutting Deck: Large 42″ cut width

What’s Included: (4) 8 Ah Batteries and (2) Dual Port Turbo Chargers

Power 75+ Tools with any Greenworks 60V Battery

Power Output: 24 HP

Charge Time: Just under 90m.

Blade Tip Speed: Constant 17K ft/min

Drive Speed: 8 mph, Industry’s Fastest Cutting

Slope: 15° w/ traction control

