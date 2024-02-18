Ninja’s Pods and Grounds single-serve brewer with fold-away frother hits $63 low (Refurb, Reg. $130)

Today only, Woot is now offering the 2023 Ninja PB051 Pods and Grounds Specialty Single-Serve Coffee Maker at $62.99 shipped in refurbished condition. This model released last summer on Amazon at $130 and is now at the lowest price we can find. While you will find it on sale for $85 at Amazon right now after clipping the on-age coupon, this refurb offer delivers the lowest price we have tracked yet at over 50% off. Alongside the modern design, this model is cable of brewing single-serve via K-Cup pods or with your own ground beans. There are various brew styles at the ready, including Classic, Rich, Over Ice, or Specialty, as well as cup size options between 6 and 12 ounces. The built-in fold-away frother to deliver delicious “lattes, macchiatos, cappuccinos, and other coffeehouse-style drinks” is a nice touch for a single-serve brewer as well. Head below for more details.

More of this weekend’s coffee deals:

For fresh beans on-demand, scope out the going price drop we are tracking on the Krups Precise Stainless Steel Coffee Grinder at $32. This is a new Amazon all-time low and the best price we have tracked. Everything else is waiting in our home goods guide.

Ninja PB051 Pods and Grounds Coffee Maker features:

Brew a single-serve cup of coffee with grounds for ultimate flavor or with a coffee pod for ultimate convenience in one small footprint. Select Classic, Rich, Over Ice, or Specialty for your grounds or coffee pods. Brew a 6, 8, 10, or 12-oz. pod brew or choose from a 6, 8, 10, 12, 14, 18, or 24-oz. grounds brew. Brew more drink options vs. a leading single-serve coffee maker. Brew a super-rich coffee concentrate that you can use to create delicious lattes, macchiatos, cappuccinos, and other coffeehouse-style drinks.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!