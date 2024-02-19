Android game and app deals: ScourgeBringer, Sigma Theory, Ailment, Fran Bow, more

ScourgeBringer

This afternoon’s collection of the best Android game and app deals is now ready and waiting down below courtesy of Google Play. Just be sure to also scope out the deals we are tracking on Google’s OG Pixel Stand as well as Lenovo’s Tab Extreme and Samsung’s Galaxy A54 5G, but for now we are focused on the apps. Highlights of today’s collections include titles like ScourgeBringer, Sigma Theory, Ailment, Fran Bow, and more. Head below for a complete look at all of today’s best Android game and app deals. 

ScourgeBringer is a fast-paced free-moving roguelite platformer. Help Kyhra to explore the unknown and slash her way through ancient machines guarding the seal of her past, and maybe the redemption of humanity.

Set in a post-apocalyptic world where a mysterious entity wreaked havoc on all humanity, ScourgeBringer puts you in the shoes of the deadliest warrior of her clan: Kyhra. Help her to explore the unknown and slash her way through ancient machines guarding the seal of her past, and maybe the redemption of humanity.

