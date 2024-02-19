Save $150 on Lenovo’s Tab Extreme with floating hinge OLED screen at $950 (New low)

Through the end of the day, Best Buy offers the Lenovo Tab Extreme Android Tablet for $949.99 shipped. This is down from the usual $1,100 price tag and marks one of the first chances to save period. We’ve only ever seen a price cut to $1,000 back in November, and now the first chance to save since is here at $150 off. It’s an extra $50 in savings and a new all-time low. We break down the package over in our review at 9to5Google, while taking a deeper dive below the fold.

Lenovo’s Tab Extreme lives up to its name by providing one of the most capable Android tablet experiences around. It all comes powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 9000 chip, which drives the 14.5-inch 3K OLED display. There’s Dolby Atmos 3D sound for doubling down on the content consumption side of the equation, and support for the bundled Precision Pen 3 and keyboard to help with more productive or creative efforts.

Speaking of the keyboard, the Lenovo Tab Extreme is channeling some serious iPad Pro and Magic Keyboard vibes with a floating hinge design. The whole package can fold up when not in use into a laptop-like experience, but also the tablet can magnetically disconnect from the keyboard thanks to relying on a pin array on the back for instantly pairing the physical typing upgrade.

We’re also still tracking discounts on Google’s new Pixel Tablet for those who are in search of something a bit more unique than a typical tablet. There’s most notably the novel design that lets it dock onto a speaker base to charge, while also converting it into a Nest Hub of sorts when not in use. Pricing starts at $449 right now and comes joined by deals on an extra Speaker Dock at $98.

Lenovo Tab Extreme features:

Enjoy larger-than-life tablet experiences for life’s little moments with the Lenovo Tab Extreme. Supersize your all day entertainment on the brilliant Dolby Vision 14.5″ 3K OLED display, which comes to life with Dolby Atmos 3D sound experiences delivered via 8 JBL speakers. Take a well-deserved break for a high-frame-rate gaming session powered by 12 GB of RAM and the powerful MediaTek Dimensity 9000 system-on-chip. Unleash your imagination in creating with the Precision Pen3. Multi-task your passion projects across four apps at once via split screen, up to 10 floating windows, and type at laptop speeds on the innovative dual-mode floating keyboard.

