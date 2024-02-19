You might as well add Google’s OG Pixel Stand to your nightstand at just $24.50

Amazon is now offering the original Google Wireless Charger for $24.40. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. This is down from its usual $30 price tag these days and saves you 20%. It comes within $1 of the last mention from back in August and is the first discount since. We recently highlighted the value it offers compared to the second-generation model, and our hands-on review offers a better idea of what to expect from the experience, too.

Compatible with everything from previous-generation Google handsets to the new Pixel 8/Pro, the brand’s original official wireless charger is capable of more than just refueling your handset at 10W speeds. Adding on to just being a charger, the Google Pixel Stand will also turn your device into a digital photo frame, Nest camera monitor, alarm clock, and more thanks to some of its other smart display modes.

There is, of course, the newer Pixel Stand 2nd Gen model, but you’ll be paying more for Google’s latest. It does step up to deliver 23W of charging prowess with a refreshed form-factor to match. But it shares the same support for all of the smart display modes offered by the OG model. Whether that’s worth paying $79 right now compared to the $24 on the lead deal is really the question, though our hands-on review might help make that decision.

Google Pixel Stand features:

Enjoy added control over your home with this Google Pixel stand. It connects your phone to Nest devices during charging for convenient home monitoring, and it can turn your device into a digital photo frame for reviewing favorite images. This Google Pixel stand has alarm functionality to gradually lighten your room in the morning.

