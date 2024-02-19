Today’s best iOS app deals: Divinity Original Sin 2, Dream Town Island, Burger Bistro, more

Your Monday morning edition of the best iOS game and app deals is now live below. On your way down, check out the deals we are tracking on the official Apple AirTag Loops, as well as Apple’s 15-inch M2 MacBook Air, and the Magic Keyboard. As for the apps, highlights include titles like Divinity – Original Sin 2, Dream Town Island, Burger Bistro Story, Pocket Academy 3, and more. Hit the jump for a complete look at today’s best iOS game and app deals.

iOS Universal: FurryFury: Smash & Roll: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: gTasks Pro for Google Tasks: FREE (Reg. $20)

iOS Universal: Memorize Pi Digits – 3.14π: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Divinity – Original Sin 2: $13 (Reg. $25)

iOS Universal: Dream Town Island: $4 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Mega Mall Story2: $3 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Burger Bistro Story: $3 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Pocket Academy 3: $3 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: LightTrac: $5 (Reg. $9)

iOS Universal: Luck be a Landlord: $4 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Logo, Card & Design Creator: $0.50 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: mySolar – Build your Planets: FREE (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: RAIN RADAR °- sky weather NOAA: FREE (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: LEGO Bricktales: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: MONOPOLY – The Board Game: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Sentinels of the Multiverse: $2 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Card Hog: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: The Quest: $3 (Reg. $8)

iOS Universal: Milkmaid of the Milky Way: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Biz Builder Delux: $3 (Reg. $6)

Create a hero and change a world. A flesh-eating Elf, an Imperial Lizard or an Undead, risen from the grave? Discover how the world reacts differently to who – or what – you are.

Gather your party and develop relationships with your companions. Blast your opponents in deep, tactical, turn-based combat. Use the environment as a weapon, use height to your advantage, and manipulate the elements themselves to seal your victory.

Ascend as the god that Rivellon so desperately needs.