Today’s best iOS app deals: Divinity Original Sin 2, Dream Town Island, Burger Bistro, more

Justin Kahn -
Apps GamesApp Store
Reg. $1+ FREE+
Divinity - Original Sin 2

Your Monday morning edition of the best iOS game and app deals is now live below. On your way down, check out the deals we are tracking on the official Apple AirTag Loops, as well as Apple’s 15-inch M2 MacBook Air, and the Magic Keyboard. As for the apps, highlights include titles like Divinity – Original Sin 2, Dream Town Island, Burger Bistro Story, Pocket Academy 3, and more. Hit the jump for a complete look at today’s best iOS game and app deals. 

Today’s best iOS apps and games on sale:

iOS Universal: FurryFury: Smash & Roll: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: gTasks Pro for Google Tasks: FREE (Reg. $20)

iOS Universal: Memorize Pi Digits – 3.14π: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Divinity – Original Sin 2: $13 (Reg. $25)

iOS Universal: Dream Town Island: $4 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Mega Mall Story2: $3 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Burger Bistro Story: $3 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Pocket Academy 3: $3 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: LightTrac: $5 (Reg. $9)

iOS Universal: Luck be a Landlord: $4 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Logo, Card & Design Creator: $0.50 (Reg. $2)

Today’s best game deals: Amazon Switch sale from $40 – Zelda, Mario, Kirby, Metroid, and more

More iOS app deals still live:

iOS Universal: mySolar – Build your Planets: FREE (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Memorize Pi Digits – 3.14π: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: RAIN RADAR °- sky weather NOAA: FREE (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: LEGO Bricktales: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: MONOPOLY – The Board Game: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Sentinels of the Multiverse: $2 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Card Hog: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: The Quest: $3 (Reg. $8)

iOS Universal: Milkmaid of the Milky Way: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Biz Builder Delux: $3 (Reg. $6)

Divinity – Original Sin 2 features:

Create a hero and change a world. A flesh-eating Elf, an Imperial Lizard or an Undead, risen from the grave? Discover how the world reacts differently to who – or what – you are.

Gather your party and develop relationships with your companions. Blast your opponents in deep, tactical, turn-based combat. Use the environment as a weapon, use height to your advantage, and manipulate the elements themselves to seal your victory.

Ascend as the god that Rivellon so desperately needs.

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Apps Games

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS

App Store

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Give your Series X|S a 2024 boost: Limited deal on WD_B...
Lenovo’s Legion Go portable battlestation handhel...
LG’s Cinebeam UHD 4K Smart Projector casts 140-inch s...
Tested: Journey’s Apple Find My Passport wallet keeps...
Hoka Men’s Bondi 8 Running Shoes are now 20% off at $...
Official Apple Watch Sport Bands start from just $10 on...
Android game and app deals: ScourgeBringer, Sigma Theor...
Belkin’s 2-in-1 BoostCharge Pro 15W MagSafe charg...
Load more...
Show More Comments