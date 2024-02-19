Time is running out to save $300 on Apple’s 15-inch M2 MacBook Air at $999 (All-time low)

Best Buy is now offering a mid-week offer on Apple’s 15-inch M2 MacBook Air at $999 shipped. This all-time low is returning for one of the first times by knocking $300 off the usual $1,299 price tag. It’s $50 under our previous mention, and is a rare chance to lock-in this level of discount without needing one of Best Buy’s paid memberships. We offer a taste of what to expect in our hands-on coverage, which is only made better by the savings today. Below the fold we offer some extra insight on the offer, too.

One of the shiny new additions to the macOS roster arrives as the 15-inch M2 MacBook Air. It takes everything that has made the 13-inch counterpart one of the most loved machines ever from Apple and sizes it up to a 15.3-inch Liquid Retina display with 500 nits of brightness, P3 wide color, and the new aspect ratio with notched webcam. It’s still a compact build that is as slim as they come while still sporting Apple Silicon performance and 18-hour battery life. We further breakdown the experience in our hands-on coverage, and those sentiments are only made better by the savings today.

If you’re looking to bring home an M2 machine with a bit more power, we’re tracking a notable clearance discount on Apple’s 14-inch M2 Pro MacBook Pro. Stepping up to a higher-end chip and 16GB of RAM, the package has dropped down to $1,599 for the first time. This is a discount from the usual $2,199 price tag and a solid option for anyone who doesn’t need the latest and greatest from Apple.

All of this week’s other best deals are then up for grabs in our Apple guide.

15-inch M2 MacBook Air features:

The 15-inch MacBook Air is impossibly thin and has a stunning Liquid Retina display. Supercharged by the M2 chip—and with up to 18 hours of battery life¹—it delivers incredible performance in an ultraportable design. 15.3-inch Liquid Retina display with 500 nits of brightness and P3 wide color for vibrant images and incredible detail.

