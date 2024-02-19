Today’s best game deals: Amazon Switch sale from $40 – Zelda, Mario, Kirby, Metroid, and more

In case you missed it over the weekend, Amazon has now launched a notable new digital Switch game sale featuring solid deals on Link’s Awakening, Mario Strikers, Fire Emblem titles, Super Mario Odyssey, Metroid Dread, Kirby and the Forgotten Land, and more. While over the weekend there were only four titles in the sale, it has now been filled out with a full page worth of big-time Switch games. Just about all of them carry regular $60 price tags and are now marked down to $39.99 in digital form. While you’re not going to find the new Mario vs. Donkey Kong in there, this is a great way to fill out your Switch library with some fantastic games and you won’t even have to wait for them to ship to start playing them. You’ll find all of the now $40 titles on this landing page and listed down below. 

