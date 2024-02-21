Nordstrom Rack drops new spring markdowns up to 70% off: Nike, Cole Haan, Birkenstock, more

Ali Smith -
FashionNordstrom Rack
70% off from $3

Nordstrom Rack is currently offering up to 70% off top brands including UGG, Nike, Cole Haan, Steve Madden, HOKA, and more. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free delivery on orders of $89 or more. A highlight from this sale is the women’s Birkenstock Arizona Genuine Shearling Lined Slide Sandals that are currently marked down to $80 and originally sold for $120. This is a perfect transition slide for spring with a genuine shearling lining to promote cushioning as well as a touch of warmth. It’s also moisture-wicking and it has two straps that adds support. Better yet, these slides can easily be dressed up or down. Score even more deals by heading below, or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Ali Smith

Ali Smith is a fashion and lifestyle blogger and an editor at 9to5toys. She has a unique perspective on fashion and is always watching for the newest and freshest trends. Her blog and Instagram is http://alismithstyle.com/. Contact her at ali@9to5mac.com.
