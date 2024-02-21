Get a handle on 47% in savings on PopSockets’ MagSafe iPhone Grip at just $16

Amazon is now offering a particularly notable deal on the PopSockets MagSafe Phone Grip in clear at $15.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $30 and still fetching as much directly from PopSockets, this is a solid 47% off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. Today’s deal is also well under the $22.50 we tracked during Black Friday last year and easily one of the lowest we have ever seen. While this isn’t the newer model with the round base, it is effectively the same otherwise, providing a back-mounted pop-out grip for iPhone 12 through 15 series devices. Head below for more details.

This is the classic PopSockets grip you likely know and love, just with a magnetic base to work alongside Apple MagSafe tech found on all of the latest iPhone models. Providing better one-handed grip while in place, it can also easily be removed for wireless charging action and other magnetic accessories, unlike the older adhesive models.

PopSockets MagSafe Phone Grip features:

Our phone grip compatible with MagSafe we call a “PopGrip” securely attaches to your MagSafe-compatible case for maximum grip and kickstand capabilities

Wirelessly charge your phone by simply sliding off the magnetic PopSocket and setting on a wireless charging pad

Offers a secure grip so you can text with one hand, avoid phone drops, and use as a phone stand on-the-go

Pop Grip compatible with MagSafe is compatible with PopSocket cases and mounts for MagSafe and non-PopSocket cases for MagSafe

Strong built-in magnets securely attach the cell phone holder grip to MagSafe-compatible cases

