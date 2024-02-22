Throw UGREEN’s 20,000mAh 100W USB-C power bank in your kit down at $60 (25% off)

The official UGREEN Amazon storefront is now offering its 20,000mAh Nexode USB-C Power Bank for $59.99 shipped. Be sure to clip the on-page coupon. This model landed on Amazon last fall at $80 and has held strong ever since outside of a few price drops here and there. Today’s deal lands within $4 of the lowest price we have tracked and marks the best price we can find. Delivering a notable EDC accessory to ensure your gear stays charged throughout the day, it carries a 20,000mAh inside and delivers up to 100W of power output. The main 65W USB-C port can not only charge your gear but also be used to refuel the internal battery while the secondary USB-C port delivers 30W of juice and the USB-A jack runs at 22.5W. Head below for more details.

We also just recently featured Journey’s new Global MagSafe Charger with a solid launch deal. This new release combines a wall charger with an internal power bank setup that also features a MagSafe wireless charging pad built-in. It can charge three pieces of kit at a time and comes complete with a host of international power adapters to make sure you’re covered while traveling.

UGREEN 20,000mAh Nexode USB-C Power Bank features:

3-in-1 Flash Charge: Equipped with two USB C ports (USB C1 100W+ USB C2 30W) and one 22.5W USB A port, this powerful 100W Power Bank fast charging can fast charge 3 devices simultaneously. Macbook Pro 16″ can be charged to 42% in just 30 mins via OUT1, and iPhone 15 can fast fuel to 60% in 30 mins. Less time to wait, more time to enjoy

65W Highspeed Recharge: The USB C1 port can not only fast charge your devices but also provide 65W efficient charging for the portable charger itself. (65W wall charger not included) A full charge takes only 1.6 hours, 5 times faster than ordinary power banks. Always standby, say goodbye to waiting

20000mAh High Capacity: UGREEN USB C Power Bank 20000mAh can meet 5-7 days of battery life, fully charge iPhone 15 Pro up to 4.5 times and MacBook Air 15” up to 1.1 times, ideal for travel, business trips, camping, or other outdoor activities. The digital LED screen shows the remaining battery level, status at a glance, no more guessing based on a few little LEDs

