Sharge’s new 170W power bank with triangular transparent design hits $149 (New low, $50 off)

Sharge just launched its newest transparent charger last week, and now it’s on sale. Direct from the company’s own storefront, the Sharge 170 Power Bank sells for $149 shipped. This is down from its usual $199 price tag and marks a $50 discount. It’s an extra $11 under the launch sale we saw at Amazon and is a new all-time low. Today’s sale is only the second chance to save on this all-new release, too. You can get the full scoop in our launch coverage, too.

The new Sharge 170 Power Bank keeps the transparent tech trend alive with a refreshed design compared to the company’s previous releases. It still lets you gaze upon all of the internal circuitry and batteries, but is now triangular! There’s still a little display on the outside for keeping tabs on charging rates and remaining capacity, as well as an array of USB-C ports for topping off your iPhone and even MacBook.

Easily one of my favorite parts is that Sharge went above and beyond to make the new 170W power bank water resistant. It carries an IP66 rating, which means it can handle everything from light splashes to quick submersions.

For all of this week’s other best discounts, be sure to dive into our smartphone accessories guide to check out all of the other ways to save on gear for your iPhone or Android setup. With top picks from the likes of Twelve South, Nomad, and Belkin, there are plenty of must-have accessories up for grabs.

More on the Sharge 170 Power Bank:

Inspired by Dark Side of the Moon, Pink Floyd’s timeless masterpiece. Unique transparent prism silhouette houses exquisite engineering. Charging with style. Packed with 2×USB-C and 1×USB-A ports, for 3-device fast charging at once. Even when all ports are in use, you still get up to 65W fast charging from either one USB-C port. All-in-one power solution to declutter your workspace and pump up your productivity.

