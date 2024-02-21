Belkin’s 15W BoostCharge Pro MagSafe pad comes in two new colors at $68 (Reg. $80)

Belkin just refreshed its BoostCharge Pro 2-in-1 MagSafe Pad with two fresh new styles, and now they’re on sale for the first time. Courtesy of Amazon, both the orange and sand styles are now clocking in at $67.99 shipped. You’d typically pay $80 for either one, with 15% discounts offering the first chances to save and new all-time lows. We’ve seen the typical colors sell for $5 less in the past. Belkin’s recent 2-in-1 MagSafe charger is a bit more streamlined of an addition to your nightstand, featuring a flat design that lets you top off an iPhone 15 right next to AirPods Pro 2. There’s full 15W MagSafe on the left pad and then a 5W Qi charger on the right-hand side. Our launch coverage fully breaks it down, too.

Today’s discount lands just after seeing a whole collection of new Qi2 releases debut to start the year. If you’re looking to catch up on all of those new Qi2 chargers from CES 2024, we have a handy feature that explores all of the best new releases. It covers all of the flagship gear from the likes of Belkin and Anker, as well as some more affordable tech implementing the new standard.

We also just took a hands-on look at ESR’s new 15W MagSafe car mount, which uses the Qi2 standard to make an even more affordable in-car upgrade at just $36 or less.

Belkin BoostCharge Pro 2-in-1 charger features:

Get up to 33% faster charging for the iPhone 14, iPhone 13, and iPhone 12 series up to 15W with MagSafe — even with the case on. Plus, the 5W Qi pad lets you charge Airpods or another device at the same time. A slim, lightweight design with included 5ft USB-C to USB-C cable makes this the perfect charger for your travels. Slipping easily into your bag or carry-on, the USB-C charger can plug directly into your MacBook or other charging station.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!