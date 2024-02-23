Land this 65-inch 4K smart TV with AirPlay down at just $300 for today only ($200 off)

Best Buy is giving folks another shot at scoring an ultra-affordable smart TV today. This time around, as part of its Deals of the Day, you can land a Pioneer 65-inch Class LED 4K UHD Smart TV for just $299.99 shipped. This model typically sells for closer to $500 and is now at the lowest price we can find at $200 off. Earlier this week Best Buy had this model in the smaller 43-inch variant down at just $150 for folks who don’t need all the bells and whistles, and now you can land the larger 65-inch variant. This is not going to be the best and most high-tech display out there, but it is one of the most affordable 65-inch 4K smart TVs you’ll find (it’s on par with this Walmart brand onn variant that doesn’t include AirPlay), making for a solid lower-priced bedroom TV, something for the kids, or even the lake house. It even comes with Dolby Vision, HDR 10, three HDMi inputs, and support for Apple’s AirPlay streaming. More details below.

Pioneer 65-inch Class LED 4K UHD Smart TV features:

Enjoy stunning video with a Pioneer Xumo TV equipped with 4K Ultra HD and High Dynamic Range. Access favorite streaming apps and 300+ free streaming channels. Use My List to keep content in one place and included voice remote to verbally access content. Experience a whole new level of visual and audio entertainment with the Pioneer PN65-751-24U 65″ Class LED 4K Ultra HD Smart Xumo TV.

