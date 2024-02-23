Today’s best iOS app deals: The Legend of Tianding, Boom Land, Omega 13, and more

Your Friday roundup of the best iOS game and app deals is now at the ready down below the fold. Today’s App Store offers are heading into the weekend alongside price drops on ecobee’s latest HomeKit SmartThermostats, Apple’s 20W USB-C charger, and a new Amazon all-time low on Apple’s latest 256GB iPad mini 6, but for now it’s all about the apps. Highlights of today’s collection include titles like The Legend of Tianding, Real Cricket 24, Boom Land, Omega 13, Star Traders: Frontiers, and more. Head below for a closer look at today’s best iOS game and app deals.

Today’s best iOS apps and games on sale:

iOS Universal: Kintsugi: FREE (Reg. $25)

iOS Universal: Boom Land: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Real Cricket 24: FREE (Reg. $9)

iOS Universal: Wallpaper for Apple Watch face: FREE (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: The Legend of Tianding: $4 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Omega 13: $3 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Star Traders: Frontiers: $3 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Invading Horde – TD: $0.50 (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Money Pro: Personal Finance AR: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Altimeter Pro – Elevation: $1 (Reg. $2)

More iOS app deals still live:

iOS Universal: Click Planet – Spacecraft: FREE (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: APOD NASA Widget & Photos: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Dream Town Island: $4 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: The Quest: $4 (Reg. $8)

iOS Universal: Evoland 2: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Money Pro: Personal Finance AR: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Castle Raid 2: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Wishboard: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Divinity – Original Sin 2: $13 (Reg. $25)

The Legend of Tianding features:

Play as Liao Tianding (AKA. Liāu Thiam-Ting), vigilante of Taipei city and wanted by the Colonial Japanese authorities. Rob the rich, feed the poor, and fight for justice in the streets of early 20th century Taipei as Taiwan’s legendary outlaw. Based on real events, real people and real situations, The Legend of Tianding is an exploration of a place and time often overlooked and presented in the style of Traditional Chinese Manga.

